SoluLab Disrupts Wall Street Rails: Launches 15-Day ‘Battle-Tested’ White-Label AI-RWA Tokenization Engine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoluLab, the global leader in enterprise blockchain and generative AI , today announced the commercial launch of its AI-Enabled White-Label RWA Tokenization Platform. Designed for asset managers, REITs, and private credit funds, this "Battle-Tested" infrastructure reduces the traditional 12-month development cycle to a radical 15-day institutional deployment.As the global on-chain RWA market targets a $50 trillion valuation, SoluLab is solving the industry's most expensive problem: The Speed-to-Liquidity Gap. While competitors struggle with fragmented legacy integrations, SoluLab’s White-Label RWA Tokenization Platforms offer a unified, AI-governed architecture that automates the entire lifecycle of a digital asset from legal wrapping to secondary market exit.The Architecture of Alpha: AI Meets Institutional FinanceSoluLab’s platform isn't just a minting engine; it is a Cognitive Financial Rail. Built by an elite team of 250+ developers and refined through 1,500+ successful deployments, the technical stack features:1) Agentic AI Compliance Logic: Autonomous agents handle real-time KYC/AML, jurisdiction-aware whitelisting (MiCA & SEC compliant), and automated reporting, eliminating 90% of administrative overhead.2) Dynamic Valuation Oracles: AI-driven price discovery engines integrate off-chain appraisal data with real-time market sentiment to ensure 99.7% pricing accuracy for illiquid assets.3) The 15-Day Sprint: Utilizing an Agile-Modular Framework, SoluLab’s "Battle-Tested" codebase allows for custom branding, smart contract orchestration, and multi-chain deployment (Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, or Avalanche) in under three weeks.4) Atomic Settlement & T+0 Liquidity: By removing traditional clearinghouse bottlenecks, the platform improves capital efficiency by 30–50%, delivering an immediate boost to ROI.Addressing the "High-Stake" Pain Points“In 2026, technology is no longer the hurdle; time is the enemy,” said Rajat Lala, CTO at SoluLab. “Our 15-day strategy isn't just about speed—it’s about precision. We have 'battle-tested' every line of code against the most rigorous security audits and regulatory stressors to ensure that when our clients go live, they stay live.”SoluLab’s RWA Tokenization Platform development approach directly addresses the "Compliance Debt" and "Liquidity Ghost Town" syndromes that plague early-stage RWA projects. With pre-integrated secondary market rails and institutional-grade custody, SoluLab enables firms to unlock the value of Real Estate, Private Credit, and Green Bonds with zero technical friction.Measurable Impact for the Enterprisea.) 60% Faster ROI: Drastic reduction in upfront R&D and time-to-market.b.) 92% Risk Mitigation: AI-monitored smart contracts identify anomalies before they become defaults.c.) Fractional Democratization: Lowering entry barriers to $100 units without increasing management complexity.About SoluLabSoluLab is a premium technology partner specializing in AI, Blockchain development , and Web3 development. With offices in the USA, UAE, and India, SoluLab provides high-performance solutions for Fortune 500 companies and visionary startups alike, helping them transition into the autonomous on-chain economy.

