VELA Chairs Introduces Specialized Mobility Solutions to Support Senior Independence in the Kitchen

The secure locking system on the VELA Independence Chair provides a rock-solid foundation for food prep, allowing you to use sharp knives and handle ingredients with total confidence. Move safely between the sink, fridge, and stove while seated in your VELA Chair, preserving your energy for the joy of cooking The hand-operated lock on the VELA Chair replaces the fear of a fall with the freedom and dignity to focus on making meals for the people you love Facilitate easier movement and reach upper cabinets without physical strain using the VELA Chair's integrated electric lift.

The kitchen is the heart of the home. VELA Chairs helps seniors stay there safely with specialized seating for independence, dignity, and fall prevention.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, the kitchen has been more than just a place to prepare food; it is where families gather and memories are made. However, for many American seniors, a decline in mobility or standing endurance can turn this beloved space into an area of risk and frustration. To help seniors reclaim their independence, VELA Chairs—operating in the U.S. as Enable Me – a VELA company —is highlighting how specialized mobility chairs are allowing seniors to continue cooking for their loved ones safely.The ability to prepare a meal is a cornerstone of "Aging in Place" and a vital part of maintaining one's dignity. When standing at the counter becomes exhausting or unstable, many seniors feel forced to give up their passion for cooking, leading to a loss of autonomy.Restoring Dignity through Safety and FunctionThea Johansen, Lead Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs, explains that the right tools can bridge the gap between physical limitations and an active life."When a senior can no longer stand safely to chop vegetables or stir a pot, it’s not just a physical loss—it’s an emotional one," says Johansen. "Cooking for your spouse or grandchildren is an act of love. Our goal is to provide the stability and freedom they need to keep that passion alive. By using a chair with a secure locking system, the fear of a fall is replaced by the confidence to move."A Tool Built for the Kitchen EnvironmentUnlike a standard chair, the VELA Independence Chair is a specialized medical device featuring two critical functions for kitchen work:- Stability You Can Trust: A central locking system provides a rock-solid foundation, ensuring the chair won’t move while the user is handling hot pans, sharp knives, or reaching for ingredients.- Easy Sit-to-Stand Transitions: With a touch of a button, the electric lift allows users to reach the correct ergonomic height for the stove or sink, and facilitates easy sit-to-stand transitions, eliminating the physical strain of getting up or bending down."It’s about more than just sitting down," Johansen adds. "It’s about being at the right height and having the safety of the lock that prevents fall accidents. The electric lift and the locking system allow you to 'walk' the chair from the fridge to the stove while seated, preserving your energy for the joy of cooking rather than the struggle of standing.Empowering Independence at HomeAs the demand for home-based independence grows, Enable Me continues to bring Danish-engineered solutions to the American market. By focusing on safety and functional design, VELA Chairs helps ensure that seniors don't have to choose between their safety and their lifestyle.For more information on how VELA Chairs supports independence in the kitchen and to see the full range of mobility chairs for seniors , visit https://vela-chairs.com/ About VELA Chairs / Enable Me: VELA Chairs is a family-owned Danish manufacturer with a legacy of ergonomic innovation dating back to 1935. Operating in the U.S. as Enable Me, the company specializes in mobility chairs that promote independence, safety, and quality of life for seniors and people with disabilities.Sources: VELA Chairs Official Site – Kitchen safety features and product specificationsEnable Me – U.S. clinical support and distribution ( https://enableme.com/

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