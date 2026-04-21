VELA Chairs Introduces 'Active Sitting' to Help Seniors Stay Active as Risks of Sedentary Behavior Rise

A VELA Chair allows seniors to cook safely while seated, engaging core muscles and maintaining independence in the kitchen without the risk of fatigue-related falls With the electric lift and stable brake system of a VELA Chair, users can safely reach high cabinets, replacing risky standing with functional 'Active Sitting. Instead of retreating to bed rest, a mobility chair from VELA Chairs enables users to 'walk' the chair using their own leg strength, preventing muscle atrophy. Maintaining the ability to perform daily chores safely at home with a VELA Chair is a key financial and physical strategy for successful aging in place The central brake system on VELA Chairs provides a secure platform for daily tasks, helping to break the cycle of physical decline associated with prolonged inactivity.

VELA Chairs explains how 'Active Sitting' prevents the rapid physical decline caused by bed rest, helping seniors stay independent and active at home.

Active sitting isn't just about comfort—it's about preserving the dignity of doing things yourself.” — Thea Johansen, Lead Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While "sitting disease" makes headlines, VELA Chairs’ Lead Physical Therapist explains how specialized seating can prevent muscle atrophy and support independent living.For years, the American public has been warned that “sitting is the new smoking.” For the average office worker, this is a call to stand up. However, for millions of seniors living with limited mobility, standing for long periods is often physically impossible. This creates a dangerous paradox where the fear of sitting leads to even more harmful "lying behavior."According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , sedentary behavior is a leading risk factor for non-communicable diseases. However, mobility experts are now clarifying that for seniors, the solution isn't necessarily standing more—it’s sitting better.The "Active Sitting" RevolutionActive sitting is a functional approach to mobility that turns a chair from a place of passive rest into a tool for daily activity. Unlike a standard armchair, a VELA Independence Chair is designed to keep the user’s body engaged."There is a significant clinical difference between being 'parked' in a chair and being 'active' in one," says Thea Johansen, Lead Physical Therapist at VELA Chairs."When a senior uses their legs to 'walk' their mobility chair for seniors or adjusts the electric height to participate in chores, they are engaging core muscles and maintaining circulation. We are essentially replacing dangerous lying behavior with functional activity."The Health Benefits of MovementResearch from the National Institute on Aging (NIA) emphasizes that even light-intensity physical activity can have significant health benefits for older adults. Active sitting facilitates this by:- Muscle Engagement: Using the feet to maneuver the chair keeps lower body muscles active.- Postural Support: Ergonomic design prevents the "slump" that leads to back pain and restricted breathing.- Safety in Motion: The stable base allows seniors to move without the fear of losing their balance.Empowering Independence at HomeBeyond providing the right equipment, experts recommend staying active through guided movement. To support this, VELA Chairs provides a series of free chair exercises for seniors to help maintain the strength needed for daily tasks."Our goal is to keep seniors upright and engaged," Johansen adds. "Active sitting provides the safety of a chair with the physiological benefits of movement. It allows a person to be a participant in their life rather than a spectator."For more information on the benefits of active sitting and ergonomic solutions, visit https://vela-chairs.com/ About VELA Chairs: VELA Chairs is a Danish-based manufacturer of specialized mobility chairs designed to promote independence and safety. Since 1935, VELA Chairs has focused on creating functional seating solutions that empower individuals to lead active lives in their own homes.Sources:[1] World Health Organization (WHO) – Global guidelines on physical activity and sedentary behavior: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/physical-activity [2] National Institute on Aging (NIA) – The importance of movement for seniors: https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/exercise-and-physical-activity/health-benefits-exercise-and-physical-activity [3] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Physical activity recommendations for older adults: https://www.cdc.gov/physical-activity/php/strategies/individual-supports.html

Free Chair Exercises for Seniors with VELA Chairs | Safe and Effective Workouts

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