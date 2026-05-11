VELA Chairs, Parent Company of Enable Me, Named Denmark’s Best Workplace for Second Consecutive Year

For the second consecutive year, VELA Chairs is named Denmark’s Best Workplace in 2026, with a 98% employee approval rating that guarantees the quality of our Danish craftsmanship. Securing the #1 spot in 2025, VELA Chairs proved that a world-class workplace culture is the foundation for creating world-class mobility solutions for families worldwide. In 2024, VELA Chairs was uniquely honored as Denmark’s Best Workplace for Seniors, reflecting our deep understanding of the dignity and independence we build into every chair.

A 98% employee approval rating and 2026 Great Place to Work® win confirms VELA Chairs’ status as a global leader in quality and workplace excellence.

It’s not just about a chair; it’s about the heart and craftsmanship behind it.” — Mike Laky, CEO of Enable Me

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VELA Chairs, the Danish manufacturer operating in the United States as Enable Me – a VELA company , has been officially named Denmark’s Best Workplace in 2026 by the global authority Great Place to Work. This prestigious recognition marks the second consecutive year that VELA Chairs has secured the top position, following its first-place win in 2025.The 2026 award, achieved in the category for companies with 100-249 employees, follows a consistent streak of excellence. In 2025, the company took first place in the 49-499 employee category, and in 2024, it was uniquely honored as Denmark’s Best Workplace for Seniors. For American consumers and healthcare providers, this track record serves as a powerful "trust-mark" for the quality and integrity behind every VELA product.Exceptional Satisfaction ScoresThe ranking is based on an exhaustive independent audit of workplace culture. At VELA Chairs, the results were extraordinary: 98 percent of employees stated that the company is a "great place to work," while the overall satisfaction average across 60 specialized metrics reached 95 percent. These scores reflect a deeply rooted culture of trust and shared responsibility that is rare in the manufacturing industry.A Shared Global CultureTo celebrate the achievement and experience the award-winning culture firsthand, a delegation from the U.S.-based team at Enable Me traveled to Denmark to join the celebration in Aalborg. Mike Laky, CEO of Enable Me, highlighted the importance of this cultural bridge."Experiencing the energy in Denmark firsthand was incredible," said Mike Laky."You can truly feel that the care and precision built into every VELA Chair starts with the people. Bringing that Danish culture of trust and excellence back to our customers in the U.S. is what makes Enable Me a leader in the industry. It’s not just about a chair; it’s about the heart and craftsmanship behind it."A Legacy of Trust for U.S. FamiliesOperating as Enable Me in the United States, VELA Chairs brings over 90 years of Danish engineering to the American market. By fostering a culture that values trust and precision, the company ensures that its chairs for elderly and specialized mobility chair for seniors are manufactured to the highest global standards.The consistent recognition by Great Place to Work—a U.S.-based global institute—provides families and clinicians with the assurance that they are partnering with a brand that prioritizes human dignity, both in its workplace and in the life-changing products it creates.For more information on VELA Chairs’ award-winning culture and its full range of mobility solutions, visit https://vela-chairs.com/ About VELA ChairsVELA Chairs is a Danish-based manufacturer of specialized mobility chairs designed to promote independence and safety. Since 1935, VELA Chairs has focused on creating functional seating solutions that empower individuals to lead active lives in their own homes.

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