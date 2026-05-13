Nova Scotia Contracts Four Fixed-Wing Water Bombers

CANADA, May 13 - The Province will be ready to respond this wildfire season, with four fixed-wing water bombers and a co-ordination plane to provide more protection for Nova Scotians.

A contract for four Air Tractor AT-802 water bombers and one Cessna Caravan Bird Dog was announced today, May 13. It will run until September 30 but can be extended if needed.

“Our wildfire seasons are becoming more intense, more unpredictable and more demanding. We’ve learned that we already know how to respond and how to step up and support each other,” said Premier Tim Houston. “But we also need to make sure our teams have the very best resources available to them. These new additions to our fleet will help ensure we’re well prepared.”

The $6.5-million contract is with Forest Protection Ltd. of New Brunswick and covers housing and maintaining the aircraft, as well as providing the pilots and other operational staff. The home base for the planes is the Debert air tanker base in Colchester County.

In addition to the five aircraft, the Province is investing in equipment upgrades, including $12.8 million – matched by the federal government – to modernize tools and replace its helicopter fleet.