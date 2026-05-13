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Province Contracts Water Bombers for Wildfire Season

CANADA, May 13 - From left, Bruce MacLean, Bird Dog pilot with Forest Protection Ltd.; Ken Cox, Department of Natural Resources air attack officer; Gaetan Fournier, pilot team lead, Forest Protection Ltd.; and Kerry MacLean, Department of Natural Resources air attack officer, discuss procedures on the flight line in Debert last week. (Province of Nova Scotia)

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Province Contracts Water Bombers for Wildfire Season

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