Announcement About Wildfire Response Aircraft

CANADA, May 13 - From left, Mike O’Blenis, CEO and Managing Director, Forest Protection Ltd.; Premier Tim Houston; Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources; and Tom Taggart, MLA for Colchester North, stand next to a fixed-wing water bomber. (Province of Nova Scotia)

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