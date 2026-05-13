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Announcement About Wildfire Response Aircraft

CANADA, May 13 - From left, Mike O’Blenis, CEO and Managing Director, Forest Protection Ltd.; Premier Tim Houston; Kim Masland, Minister of Natural Resources; and Tom Taggart, MLA for Colchester North, stand next to a fixed-wing water bomber. (Province of Nova Scotia)

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Announcement About Wildfire Response Aircraft

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