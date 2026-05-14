New Cape Breton Medical Campus Officially Opens

CANADA, May 14 - Quotes:

“The opening of the Cape Breton Medical Campus medical sciences building marks a significant milestone for medical education and healthcare in Nova Scotia. This achievement reflects the strength of our partnership with Cape Breton University and the Province, and a shared commitment to expanding access to care in rural and underserved communities.”

— Dr. David Anderson, Dean of Medicine, Dalhousie faculty of medicine

“We are deeply grateful to the Premier, the Honourable Tim Houston, and the Province of Nova Scotia for its leadership and support in bringing the Cape Breton Medical Campus to life. This new medical sciences building represents a long-term investment in healthcare education and in the well-being of Nova Scotians for generations to come. By training future physicians here in Cape Breton, particularly those who understand and are connected to rural communities, we are strengthening the province’s healthcare system and expanding opportunities for communities across Nova Scotia.”

— David Dingwall, President and Vice-Chancellor, Cape Breton University

“We watched the building rise during construction, while learning first-hand that our strength lies in our students, the real bricks and mortar of the Cape Breton Medical Campus. We are so proud of our students and admire their courage and commitment to healthy Nova Scotia communities. Each student brings something unique, but all exude a sense of community connection that was built and nurtured in small-town Nova Scotia beginnings.”

— Dr. Stephanie Langley, Senior Associate Dean, Cape Breton Medical Campus

“The new medical sciences building at the Cape Breton Medical Campus marks an exciting next chapter in our training. The new technology and infrastructure will also strengthen our connections with peers and faculty across all three Dalhousie medicine campuses, helping ensure that students at CBMC have access to the same high-quality educational opportunities and collaborative experiences. We are so proud to be part of the inaugural class and look forward to welcoming future CBMC students.”

— ‎Ben Hewins, President, Class of 2029, Cape Breton Medical Campus