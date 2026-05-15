JOHN HUGHES GOLF HOSTS PGA JUNIOR CAMPS IN 2026

In July of 2026, John Hughes Golf will host several PGA Junior Camp events near Orlando, Florida, at the beautiful Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, the PGA offers Junior Camp events at nearly 180 locations throughout the United States. These camps are great opportunities for young golfers to develop their skills through working with experienced, kid-friendly instructors in a highly focused context. In the summer of 2026, John Hughes Golf is proud to partner with the PGA Junior Camp program to host golf camp events in the central Florida region.The PGA Junior Camp events will take place in July, with separate dates for half-day and full-day options. The half-day camp is an intermediate-level event and will be held July 6-9. Students will attend from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM each day, and the camp is open to youth ages 10-16. The full-day camp is designed for more advanced students between the ages of 12 and 17, and will be held July 20-23 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.John Hughes Golf will host the PGA Junior Camps at the award-winning Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate . The golf organization has developed a great partnership with this resort, holding golf schools on its beautiful courses year-round. The PGA Junior Camp program will give young golfers the opportunity to experience a world-class golf facility while improving their drive, short game, and putting skills.Nick Cupper, one of the expert golf instructors on the team at John Hughes Golf, is the lead coach for the organization's PGA Junior Camps. Nick has more than 25 years of experience coaching golf students of all ages, and as the leader of John Hughes Golf’s player development programs, he is well-positioned to make the most of the small group setting of the Junior Camps for the benefit of the students.The cost for the PGA Junior Camps ranges from $495 to $1,100, plus a registration fee. Prospective students and their parents can find out more about the camps on the John Hughes Golf website . John Hughes Golf also offers golf instruction for young people throughout the year, with a wide range of golf schools and coaching sessions available. The organization’s golf students regularly excel in local, regional, and national competitions, and the coaches at John Hughes Golf excel in helping young golfers focus on the specific aspects of the game that they are interested in honing.As a longtime member and past president of the North Florida Section of the PGA of America, John Hughes is very happy for his organization to be hosting the PGA Junior Camps in the Orlando, Florida area in July of 2026. He is very active in PGA events around the state and country, and golfers can learn more about these, as well as upcoming special golf retreats hosted by John Hughes Golf, on the company’s website, johnhughesgolf.com

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