JOHN HUGHES INDUCTED INTO NFPGA HALL OF FAME

John Hughes, a longtime PGA North Florida member, will be inducted into the NFPGA Hall of Fame on May 31, honoring his contributions over the years.

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A PGA Member for 26 years, John Hughes has been an active member of the North Florida PGA Section for over 20 years. And over that time, he has served in many different important roles. In both his local chapter and the North Florida section, John has served on the Board of Directors, led in education, finance, and governance, and served as the Section's President.John’s volunteer work with the PGA has been an invaluable asset to the organization as it seeks to provide educational expertise and other resources to its members. Many young golf coaches, aspiring professionals, and amateur golfers alike have benefited from John’s willingness to share the knowledge and teaching techniques he has gained over many decades.By way of recognizing John Hughes’ years of service to the section, the North Florida PGA is proud to induct John into the NFPGA Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place on May 31, 2026, and will include John as well as two other members of the NFPGA. The ceremony will be part of the annual North Florida PGA Celebration of Members, hosted by the Evermore Orlando Resort.One of the largest and most visible contributions John Hughes has made to the NFPGA has been to found and lead the North Florida PGA Teaching and Coaching Summit. Each year, this event provides a great opportunity for golf teachers in the section to build their instructional skills in a focused environment with the help of more experienced coaches. The Summit is just one example of how John Hughes consistently seeks out opportunities to pass on his golf coaching expertise to the next generation of teachers.John Hughes, in addition to his ongoing work with the NFPGA as well as the national PGA, is the CEO of John Hughes Golf. Headquartered in central Florida, near Orlando, this rapidly growing organization employs a team of expert golf instructors, providing both in-person golf instruction at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate and virtual coaching over the Internet for golf students across the country.John Hughes is honored to be included in the 2026 class of the NFPGA Hall of Fame, and he plans to continue working with the organization to advance the game of golf in northern Florida and to help golf instructors hone their teaching skills.Golfers who would like to learn more about John Hughes, his teaching philosophy, and the many great golf instruction resources provided by John Hughes Golf can do so at johnhughesgolf.com . Other resources at the website include regularly updated new golf product reviews, links to John’s numerous podcasts hosted by Golf Live, and a wealth of free golf tutorial videos and blog posts.

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