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Eeva Hardén Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board as EU & Nordic Resilience Expert

Headshot of Eeva Hardén, EU & Nordic Resilience Expert on Crisis Lab’s Advisory Board.

Eeva Hardén joins Crisis Lab’s Advisory Board as EU & Nordic Resilience Expert.

Crisis Lab logo

Crisis Lab logo

Advisory role expands Crisis Lab's programs and partnerships into EU civil protection and Nordic resilience.

Our work matured around NATO frameworks. Eeva understands the EU and Nordic resilience environment from the inside and will shape how we build programs and products for European practitioners.”
— Kyle King, Founder, Crisis Lab
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisis Lab has appointed Eeva Hardén to its newly established Advisory Board. Hardén joins as EU & Nordic Resilience Expert, a role focused on expanding Crisis Lab's programs, products, and institutional partnerships across European civil protection and humanitarian response.

Hardén brings more than a decade of operational experience spanning 19 countries. In her previous roles she has held strategic leadership positions with the European Union, United Nations, and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, including assignments as Head of Mission, Executive Officer, and Board Member. A member of the UN Leadership Pool and certified Cluster Coordinator with expertise spanning humanitarian, development, and peace operations, her field experience covers multi-stakeholder crisis response across the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the Caribbean.

In her advisory capacity, Hardén will guide Crisis Lab on EU Civil Protection Mechanism developments, Nordic resilience models practiced in Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, and cross-border coordination challenges relevant to program and product development. Her scope covers Crisis Lab's full range of programs, products, and intelligence publications. She will help identify gaps between NATO and EU civil protection frameworks where Crisis Lab can build specialized offerings, and review existing curriculum and program materials for relevance to European practitioners. Hardén will also connect Crisis Lab with institutional partners, conference platforms, and qualified subject matter experts across EU agencies and Nordic civil protection authorities. The advisory role includes contributing to Crisis Lab's thought leadership through co-authored articles, intelligence briefings, and participation in executive-level programming.

The Advisory Board provides independent guidance on program and product development, institutional partnerships, and European market relevance.

About Crisis Lab

Crisis Lab is an IACET-accredited crisis management intelligence and professional development institution, reaching 20,000+ professionals globally through its intelligence publications, practitioner-taught courses, executive professional development program, podcast, and newsletter. For more information, visit crisislab.io.

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Kyle King
Crisis Lab
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Eeva Hardén Joins Crisis Lab Advisory Board as EU & Nordic Resilience Expert

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