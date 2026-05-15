Berlin Barracks / Voyeurism and Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3004523

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/05/2025 at approximately 4:44 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dogwood Road, Fayston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Voyeurism and Stalking

ACCUSED: Dakota Griswold

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Waterbury, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/2025, at approximately 4:44 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that an unknown cell phone was found hidden inside a bedroom at a residence and was actively recording. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks investigated and obtained a search warrant allowing the Technology Investigation Unit (TIU) to search the cell phone. TIU searched the cell phone and determined that the cell phone belonged to 29-year-old Dakota Griswold. On 05/14/2026, Griswold was located and issued a criminal citation for Voyeurism and Stalking. Griswold is scheduled to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 07/09/2026, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2026 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.