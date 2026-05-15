Berlin Barracks / Voyeurism and Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004523
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/05/2025 at approximately 4:44 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dogwood Road, Fayston, Vermont
VIOLATION: Voyeurism and Stalking
ACCUSED: Dakota Griswold
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, Waterbury, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/05/2025, at approximately 4:44 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report that an unknown cell phone was found hidden inside a bedroom at a residence and was actively recording. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks investigated and obtained a search warrant allowing the Technology Investigation Unit (TIU) to search the cell phone. TIU searched the cell phone and determined that the cell phone belonged to 29-year-old Dakota Griswold. On 05/14/2026, Griswold was located and issued a criminal citation for Voyeurism and Stalking. Griswold is scheduled to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division on 07/09/2026, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/2026 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington County, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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