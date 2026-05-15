Derby Barracks - Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5002560
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/14/2026 1859 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wild Branch Road Craftsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Robert Witham Jr
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/14/2026 at approximately 1859 hours the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was executing a search warrant for an unrelated case at a residence on Wild Branch Road in the Town of Craftsbury, VT. While conducting the search, Troopers located a firearm in the residence which was occupied by Robert Witham, who was found to have an active abuse prevention order which prevented him from possessing firearms. Witham was arrested and transported to the Derby barracks without incident and released with a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 05/15/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/15/2026 12:30PM
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
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