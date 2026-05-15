Derby Barracks - Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5002560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/14/2026 1859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wild Branch Road Craftsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Robert Witham Jr

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/14/2026 at approximately 1859 hours the Vermont State Police Derby barracks was executing a search warrant for an unrelated case at a residence on Wild Branch Road in the Town of Craftsbury, VT. While conducting the search, Troopers located a firearm in the residence which was occupied by Robert Witham, who was found to have an active abuse prevention order which prevented him from possessing firearms. Witham was arrested and transported to the Derby barracks without incident and released with a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 05/15/2026 at 12:30PM to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/15/2026 12:30PM

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov