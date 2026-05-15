Luxury Japanese-Based Consignment Store Opens in Davis

2nd Street USA will host the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Davis location on May 15. 2nd Street is a leading global reseller and consignment brand specializing in high-end, vintage, and designer fashion for men and women.

Novel High-End Retailer 2nd Street USA Buys/Sells Vintage & Curated Collections

Davis stood out to us because of its strong community values and commitment to sustainability.” — 2nd Street CEO Ikko Kojima

DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2nd Street USA , the internationally renowned Japanese resale and consignment retailer known for its expertly curated selection of luxury and vintage fashion, will host a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, May 15th, for its newest location on Russell Boulevard in Davis, California.Founded in Japan in 1998, 2nd Street has earned a global reputation for its meticulous attention to quality, sustainability, and style. With over 1,000 outlets worldwide, the brand has become a leader in the secondhand fashion industry, celebrating the art of reusing and restyling premium fashion items. Since opening its first U.S. store in 2018, 2nd Street USA has steadily expanded across major American cities, today bringing its globally inspired aesthetic to the heart of Silicon Valley."We are delighted to bring 2nd Street to Davis,” says 2nd Street CEO Ikko Kojima. “Davis stood out to us because of its strong community values and commitment to sustainability. As a city with a dynamic student population and a culture that embraces individuality, it aligns perfectly with what 2nd Street represents. We’re excited to become part of the community and offer a space where people can both discover unique fashion and participate in a more sustainable way of shopping."Davis customers will find an elevated shopping experience for both men and women, featuring an exclusive selection of designer brands, rare vintage pieces, and contemporary streetwear. “Our vision for 2nd Street has always been to merge sustainable fashion with a sense of discovery,” adds Kojima.The store’s buying program invites customers to sell their gently used luxury and vintage clothing and accessories for cash or store credit, supporting a circular fashion economy that aligns with 2nd Street’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and conscious consumption. Unlike other consignment retailers, 2nd Street USA buyers are available year-round for quality, fashion-forward clothing items and accessories.For those items that are not able to be resold, 2nd Street USA offers a one-cent buy-back program through its Hand2Hand Project, a unique partnership with charity organizations that recycles and repurposes textiles, providing both economic assistance and job opportunities throughout South America and Africa.About 2nd Street USA:Founded in 1998 in Japan, 2nd Street is a leading global reseller and consignment brand specializing in high-end, vintage, and designer fashion for men and women. With over 1,000 stores worldwide, 2nd Street promotes a sustainable and stylish approach to fashion by giving quality items a second life. Since its U.S. debut in 2018, 2nd Street USA has expanded across major metropolitan areas, offering customers a uniquely curated experience rooted in Japanese global style.EVENT DETAILS:What: 2nd Street USA Davis Grand OpeningWhen: Friday, May 15th, 2026Start time: 10:45 - 11:00 amRibbon cutting ceremony begins at 10:45 am, store opens at 11:00 amLocation: 2nd Street USA Davis855 Russell Blvd., Suite 130Davis, CA 95616Parking: Free parking is available in the shopping center parking lot

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.