San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host Free AI Training

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Small business owners/leaders to get boost from Meta Blueprint on AI basics

AI isn’t just for large companies or technology experts—it’s a tool that can help businesses of all sizes work smarter, solve problems, and uncover new opportunities,” — Leah Toeniskoetter

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce will join hands with Meta Blueprint to offer free training to local small business owners on how they can effectively utilize artificial intelligence to boost their enterprise. The workshop, “Future Proof Your Business,” will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2026. Translation services will be available, and a complimentary lunch will also be provided.“AI isn’t just for large companies or technology experts—it’s a tool that can help businesses of all sizes work smarter, solve problems, and uncover new opportunities,” said Leah Toeniskoetter , President and CEO of the San Jose Silicon Valley Chamber of Commerce. “Our goal is to help local businesses understand how AI can be used responsibly and practically, so they can strengthen their operations, better serve customers, and remain competitive in a rapidly changing economy.”The half-day workshop, led by certified Meta Blueprint trainers, will break down key AI concepts, introduce Meta’s AI tools, and explore important considerations around privacy, risk, and emerging regulations so businesses can adopt AI thoughtfully and responsibly. Attendees will leave with actionable ideas they can begin using right away.To ensure small business owners from across San Jose’s diverse communities can fully participate, translation services through Wordly will be available in multiple languages.EVENT DETAILS:Date: Thursday, June 4th, 2026Start time: 9:00 am - 12:30 pmLocation: Chamber Offices 101 W. Santa Clara Street,San Jose, CA 95113About San Jose Chamber of Commerce The San Jose Chamber of Commerce is the leading voice of the business community in the nation’s tenth-largest city. Representing businesses of all sizes and industries, the Chamber works to strengthen the local economy through advocacy, connection, and education. The organization partners with public and private stakeholders to promote policies that support economic vitality, workforce development, and a thriving, inclusive business environment in San Jose and Silicon Valley.

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