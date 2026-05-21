Sunnyvale Community Services to Welcome Major Food Donation Celebrating America’s 250’th Anniversary
Sunnyvale Community Services serves as a safety net hub and no wrong door resource for families and individuals facing food and housing insecurity across Silicon Valley.
Sunnyvale Community Services (SCS) will host the arrival of a semi-truck carrying approximately 40,000 pounds of food to support families in Santa Clara County.
The delivery is in honor of America250, a nationwide service initiative associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Organized by the volunteer network JustServe, the donation is part of an effort that will see truckloads of food being delivered to communities across all 50 states during 2026.
“We are grateful for everyone who has come together to make this donation possible,” says Marie Bernard, Executive Director of Sunnyvale Community Services. “Our clients are not numbers on a page – they are living, breathing human beings who want nothing more than to be able to feed their families.”
Despite the proverbial wealth of Silicon Valley, food insecurity has surged due to high housing costs, inflation, and drastic reductions in public assistance programs. Sunnyvale Community Services reported serving more than 11,000 residents last year. In fact, approximately one in four students in the Sunnyvale School District relies on free or reduced-price meals, and regional food banks report sustained increases in demand across the Bay Area. The truckload will help stabilize supplies for multiple frontline agencies, providing about 10 million meals.
“Service initiatives like this bring communities together across backgrounds and perspectives,” said Scott Parker, Regional Leader for JustServe.org. “Our role is simply to help connect willing hands with real needs so organizations like Sunnyvale Community Services can extend their reach.”
The Sunnyvale delivery on May 21st represents a large-scale community collaboration involving nonprofit organizations, corporate supporters, volunteers, and civic leaders.
Participating organizations include:
Sunnyvale Community Services (host organization)
Martha’s Kitchen
Salvation Army Santa Clara
West Valley Community Services
CSA Mountain View
Wesley United Methodist Church
Moonstar Charitable Organization
Hope’s Corner
Corporate and community collaborators include organizations such as the Applied Materials Foundation, Intuitive Surgical, Intuitive Foundation, Sunnyvale Historical Museum, Meriwest Credit Union, Chinese Historical and Cultural Project, and LiveFreely Inc.
The effort also connects to national service initiatives encouraging volunteerism and community engagement in honor of America’s 250th anniversary through JustServe.org. The food was generously donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of its partnership with the America250 bipartisan Congressional Committee.
EVENT DETAILS:
What: Arrival of America250 food truck
Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Start time: 1 pm Community Fair
2 pm America250 truck arrival & remarks from elected officials and community leaders
WHERE: Sunnyvale Community Services
1160 Kern Road, Sunnyvale, CA
WHO:
Marie Bernard, Sunnyvale Community Services
Scott Parker, JustServe
David Haight, Church of Latter Day Saints
Katie Ferrick, Applied Materials
Karen Hardy, Santa Clara City Council
Office of Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens
Larry Klein, Sunnyvale Mayor
Media are invited to attend the ceremony, capture visuals of the truck unloading, and interview participating leaders and nonprofit representatives.
About Sunnyvale Community Services
Founded in 1970, Sunnyvale Community Services (SCS) is an independent, nonprofit emergency assistance agency in the heart of Silicon Valley, serving over 11,500 low-income residents of Sunnyvale. Our comprehensive safety-net programs include year-round food assistance, financial aid, wraparound case management, and referrals to benefits.
Briana Gallo
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-3705
briana@prxdigital.com
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