Sunnyvale Community Services to Welcome Major Food Donation Celebrating America’s 250’th Anniversary

Sunnyvale Community Services serves as a safety net hub and no wrong door resource for families and individuals facing food and housing insecurity across Silicon Valley. JustServe and America250 are partnering to support nationwide service initiatives and community engagement efforts in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

Sunnyvale Community Services (SCS) will host the arrival of a semi-truck carrying approximately 40,000 pounds of food to support families in Santa Clara County.

Our clients are not numbers on a page – they are living, breathing human beings who want nothing more than to be able to feed their families.” — Marie Bernard, Executive Director of Sunnyvale Community Services.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunnyvale Community Services (SCS) will host the arrival of a semi-truck carrying approximately 40,000 pounds of high-quality shelf-stable food to support families facing hunger across Santa Clara County and neighboring communities. Local nonprofit agencies, corporate collaborators, volunteers, and public officials will join in at the SCS warehouse in Sunnyvale on May 21, 2026 for a community ceremony as the food is received and prepared for distribution. A lively celebration is planned, featuring live music and refreshments.The delivery is in honor of America250 , a nationwide service initiative associated with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Organized by the volunteer network JustServe , the donation is part of an effort that will see truckloads of food being delivered to communities across all 50 states during 2026.“We are grateful for everyone who has come together to make this donation possible,” says Marie Bernard, Executive Director of Sunnyvale Community Services. “Our clients are not numbers on a page – they are living, breathing human beings who want nothing more than to be able to feed their families.”Despite the proverbial wealth of Silicon Valley, food insecurity has surged due to high housing costs, inflation, and drastic reductions in public assistance programs. Sunnyvale Community Services reported serving more than 11,000 residents last year. In fact, approximately one in four students in the Sunnyvale School District relies on free or reduced-price meals, and regional food banks report sustained increases in demand across the Bay Area. The truckload will help stabilize supplies for multiple frontline agencies, providing about 10 million meals.“Service initiatives like this bring communities together across backgrounds and perspectives,” said Scott Parker, Regional Leader for JustServe.org. “Our role is simply to help connect willing hands with real needs so organizations like Sunnyvale Community Services can extend their reach.”The Sunnyvale delivery on May 21st represents a large-scale community collaboration involving nonprofit organizations, corporate supporters, volunteers, and civic leaders.Participating organizations include:Sunnyvale Community Services (host organization)Martha’s KitchenSalvation Army Santa ClaraWest Valley Community ServicesCSA Mountain ViewWesley United Methodist ChurchMoonstar Charitable OrganizationHope’s CornerCorporate and community collaborators include organizations such as the Applied Materials Foundation, Intuitive Surgical, Intuitive Foundation, Sunnyvale Historical Museum, Meriwest Credit Union, Chinese Historical and Cultural Project, and LiveFreely Inc.The effort also connects to national service initiatives encouraging volunteerism and community engagement in honor of America’s 250th anniversary through JustServe.org. The food was generously donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of its partnership with the America250 bipartisan Congressional Committee.EVENT DETAILS:What: Arrival of America250 food truckDate: Thursday, May 21, 2026Start time: 1 pm Community Fair2 pm America250 truck arrival & remarks from elected officials and community leadersWHERE: Sunnyvale Community Services1160 Kern Road, Sunnyvale, CAWHO:Marie Bernard, Sunnyvale Community ServicesScott Parker, JustServeDavid Haight, Church of Latter Day SaintsKatie Ferrick, Applied MaterialsKaren Hardy, Santa Clara City CouncilOffice of Assemblymember Patrick AhrensLarry Klein, Sunnyvale MayorMedia are invited to attend the ceremony, capture visuals of the truck unloading, and interview participating leaders and nonprofit representatives.About Sunnyvale Community ServicesFounded in 1970, Sunnyvale Community Services (SCS) is an independent, nonprofit emergency assistance agency in the heart of Silicon Valley, serving over 11,500 low-income residents of Sunnyvale. Our comprehensive safety-net programs include year-round food assistance, financial aid, wraparound case management, and referrals to benefits.

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