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Coastal Kids Home Care will celebrate the expansion of its Rodgers Center for Children’s Health with a community Open House on Friday, June 5, 2026.

With this renovation, our administrative and clinical teams now have added space to manage our programs, which builds a stronger foundation for Coastal Kids to grow as an organization,” — Development Director Kelli Brown

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Kids Home Care, California’s only pediatric home health agency, will celebrate the expansion of its Rodgers Center for Children’s Health with a community Open House on Friday, June 5, 2026. The center, which opened its doors in 2022, was originally funded by Silicon Valley stalwarts Valeta and T.J. Rodgers, who provided a second donation to support additional renovations.“With this renovation, our administrative and clinical teams now have added space to manage our programs, which builds a stronger foundation for Coastal Kids to grow as an organization,” says Development Director Kelli Brown The expanded space features a number of unique spaces. Besides doubling the number of counseling rooms tailor-made for the unique needs of Coastal Kids clients, the new area also includes a specialized occupational and physical therapy room, complete with a custom-designed playground for kids to practice their skills.The open house is a culmination of Coastal Kids Home Care’s 20th anniversary celebration, which kicked off last June. The community is invited to share in refreshments, a self-guided tour of the new facility, and learn more about Coastal Kids vital health and mental health programs.WHAT: Open House Celebrating the Expansion of Rodgers Center for Children’s HealthWHEN: Friday, June 5, 20264:30 - 7:30 pmWHERE: 427 Pajaro Street,﻿Salinas, CA 93901About Coastal Kids Home Care:Coastal Kids was founded based on the idea that children deserve high-quality home health care and that this service could be offered with very low overhead. After more than two decades as a pediatric nurse, Margy Mayfield knew what children living with serious-illness most wanted - to simply be home. Kids thrive when they can sleep in their own beds, eat their favorite foods, and spend time with their friends. In June 2005, Margy co-founded Coastal Kids Home Care, California’s only pediatric home health agency. Coastal Kids Home Care improves the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic conditions or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life. https://coastalkidshomecare.org/

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