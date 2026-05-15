PTA Hosts First-Ever Field Day for Wildfire Training

By Lani O. Pascual

HILO, Hawaii— With recent storms feeding an overgrowth of fuel across the island, forecasts for wildfire season are cause for concern. Local, state, and military agencies must work together seamlessly to address the continued threat of wildfires on Hawai’i Island.

On May 1, a unified firefighting front was tested during a large-scale, wildland fire exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA). At 9:00 a.m. near Pu’u Ke’eKe’e and Training Area 16, approximately 60 personnel from across the island began the massive training event designed to simulate a real-world wildfire emergency.

“The exercise brought all of our wildland response partners together in a realistic environment that strengthened coordination, communication, and operational understanding both on the ground and in the air,” said Logan Rodgers, PTA Assistant Chief of Training and Prevention.

The collaborative exercise brought together a critical roster of first responders, including PTA Fire and Emergency Services, the Hawai’i Fire Department (HFD), National Park Service (NPS), and the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW), Hawai’i Army National Guard (HIARNG), and the Army’s 25th Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB).

The event was also a critical proving ground for the island's newest lifesavers. The exercise served as the final wildland evaluation for the HFD 54th recruit class, as well as the culminating S130/190 Basic Wildland Firefighter field day for trainees from both NPS and DOFAW.

These multi-agency crews worked side-by-side in full protective gear, on rugged terrain at more than 6,000 feet of elevation, on more than evaluations—they built relationships necessary to protect Hawai’i Island's residents, property, and natural resources through the next fire season.

“Continued multi-agency training like this is critical to building interoperability, refining best practices, and ensuring we are better prepared for emergency or disaster island-wide,” said Rodgers. Command posts were positioned at the incident sites, refining vital communication and coordination.

While ground crews battled simulated flames and dug fire breaks, the skies above were filled with intense action. Helicopters and flight crews from HFD, the HIARNG and 25th CAB used dip tanks on PTA to complete targeted water drops.

Organizers planned these aerial capabilities in a realistic environment to ensure pilots and ground crews could communicate and execute safely when visibility is low and stakes are high.

“Our focus was not fault-finding, but fact-finding,” said Rodgers. “To identify lessons learned and opportunities to improve as a unified team.”

To that end, Incident Commanders and Battalion-level supervisors will use the scenario to review recent policy updates to local incident practices, ensuring that leadership is on the same page before a real crisis occurs.

For the communities surrounding Pohakuloa, the exercise is a proactive reassurance that the island's first responders are prepared. Because wildfires do not respect property lines or jurisdictions, a successful response requires multiple agencies to work as a single team.

“We will certainly continue to use exercises like this one and build upon what we’ve learned,” said Rodgers.

Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 20:33 Story ID: 565347 Location: HILO, HAWAII, US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PTA Hosts First-Ever Field Day for Wildfire Training, by Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.