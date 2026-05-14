Peace Through Strength: Clark Calls for Relentless Transformation Across the Indo-Pacific

HONOLULU — At the 2026 Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition, U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general, United States Army Pacific, delivered a keynote address emphasizing that the future of security in the Indo-Pacific depends on readiness, innovation, and trusted partnerships capable of adapting at the speed of modern conflict.

Introduced by a retired U.S. Army Gen. Robert Brown, president and CEO of the Association of the United States Army, Clark was recognized for his leadership in advancing theater readiness and campaigning forward across the region.

Clark described the Indo-Pacific as “one of the most consequential regions on Earth,” noting its immense scale and complexity.

“The Indo-Pacific is home to more than half the world's population, over 3,000 languages, and nearly half of the global economy,” Clark said. “Security in this region depends on strong bilateral partnerships, trust, and our ability to operate together.”

He emphasized that U.S. Army Pacific remains focused on strengthening deterrence through persistent presence, multinational exercises, and operational integration with allies and partners across the theater.

“Every day we campaign to strengthen readiness, deepen partnerships, and deter aggression,” Clark said.

Clark highlighted the presence of more than 100,000 U.S. Soldiers operating alongside five treaty allies throughout the Indo-Pacific, underscoring the importance of interoperability and coalition readiness in an increasingly contested environment.

“Our greatest strength is our people. Our enduring advantage is our partnerships. Together, we prevail,” he said.

Throughout the keynote address, Clark stressed that transformation across the force can no longer occur at a peacetime pace. In light of the rapid evolution of warfare and emerging technologies, he emphasized the urgency of innovation across all echelons.

“We are in the midst of a transformation that transcends all others, one that will be measured in months or days, not decades or years,” Clark said, quoting the Secretary of the Army.

Clark pointed to exercises such as Ivy Mass and the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge as examples of how multinational training builds trust, cohesion, and combat readiness among partner nations.

He also highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence and unmanned systems into training and operations, including the Kestrel and Skydio X2. At innovation sites like Schofield Barracks, Soldiers are experimenting with next-generation capabilities designed to extend operational reach and accelerate battlefield decision-making.

“In today's fight, we should never send a soldier when we can send an unmanned system first,” Clark said.

He added that AI-enabled systems are already helping commanders increase operational tempo and decision advantage.

“By integrating these advanced AI capabilities, we're not only increasing our own operational tempo but ensuring that our forces remain agile, responsive, and always ready to prevail in any environment,” Clark said.

Despite rapid advances in technology, Clark reminded attendees that the human dimension of warfare remains unchanged.

“Despite our advances in technology and the changing character of war, we all know that the nature of war has not changed,” Clark said. “Combat is close, personal, and brutal.”

Closing his remarks, Clark underscored the stakes facing the region and the Army’s commitment to maintaining peace through strength.

“Ultimately, our mission is to prevail,” Clark said. “The cost of failure is simply too high.”

LANPAC 2026 brought together military leaders, government officials, and defense industry representatives from across the Indo-Pacific region to discuss land power cooperation, security challenges, and future operational concepts.