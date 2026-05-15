Humphreys students explore STEM through real-world weather and aviation missions

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – First-grade students from Humphreys West Elementary School stepped into the world of science, technology, engineering and mathematics – better known as STEM – during a hands-on learning experience hosted by the U.S. Air Force 607th Combat Weather Squadron and the U.S. Army’s 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, April 15-16.

During the behind-the-scenes tour students learned about the world of meteorology and its connection to flight operations and witnessed firsthand how Air Force weather specialists and Army aviators collaborate to ensure mission safety.

“I’m just happy to work with our Army counterparts in helping bring the kids to places on base where they normally would never go,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Denning, U.S. Air Force staff weather flight specialist. “For some, it was a chance to see where their parents work; for all the kids, I hoped it helped them feel truly connected to their military community.”

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Tevya Paretti kicked off the event by introducing students to the fundamentals of weather forecasting, explaining how Airmen monitor the Korean Peninsula’s complex weather patterns to support safe and effective military operations.

The 607th Combat Weather Squadron provides critical weather intelligence for Army ground and aviation missions across the peninsula. Students engaged with Airmen, asked questions and learned how accurate forecasting plays a vital role in mission success.

The experience continued at the aviation battalion hangar at Desiderio Army Airfield on Camp Humphreys, where students saw firsthand how weather data informs pilot decision-making.

Students explored two key aircraft: the CH-47 Chinook, known for its heavy-lift capabilities, and the UH-60 Black Hawk, a versatile helicopter used for missions ranging from air assault to medical evacuation.

“All of our students and staff had a wonderful learning experience in this field trip,” said My Ngo, first-grade teacher from the school.

The joint outreach effort supports U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys’ partnership with the Department of War Education Activity to provide students with real-world exposure to STEM applications, while inspiring the next generation of scientists, aviators and meteorologists.

Programs like this align with the Department of War’s STEM initiatives, which aim to build interest in STEM careers while strengthening innovation, readiness and partnerships across the joint force.

U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea.” The garrison’s area of responsibility includes Camp Humphreys, Camp Yongin, K-16 Airfield and 11 other smaller sites within Areas II and III of U.S. Forces Korea. Camp Humphreys – located along the western coast of the Republic of Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek – is the hub of USFK and headquarters for the Eighth Army, the 2nd Infantry Division, and the U.S. Army’s most active airfield in the Pacific – Desiderio Army Airfield.