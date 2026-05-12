Scroops.com Launches AI Voice Rehearsal Platform to Rebuild Social Skills

Live spoken practice for first dates, hard talks, and job interviews, graded by an AI social psychologist on 10 research-based axes

Live spoken practice for first dates, hard talks, and job interviews, graded by an AI social psychologist on 10 research-based axes

The internet gave us a thousand ways to communicate and quietly took away our ability to actually talk to each other — Scroops gives that back, one conversation at a time” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scroops.com has launched a voice-based AI rehearsal platform designed to help people practice high-stakes social conversations before they happen in real life. The service lets users describe a specific person they need to talk to, choose a realistic setting, and hold a live spoken conversation with an AI playing that person — then receive a structured coaching report grading the exchange on ten dimensions drawn from social psychology research. The platform targets a problem that has grown alongside internet culture: the erosion of real-time conversational fluency as more communication has shifted to text, asynchronous messaging, and algorithmically mediated interaction, leaving many people underprepared for the moments that matter most.Researchers and clinicians have documented a measurable decline in face-to-face conversational confidence across age groups, driven in part by decades of digital communication replacing the informal social rehearsal that once happened naturally. First dates, salary negotiations, difficult family conversations, and job interviews all require skills — active listening, self-disclosure pacing, conversational repair, boundary awareness — that atrophy without practice. Traditional solutions have included therapy, coaching, and self-help literature, but none of them let a person actually speak out loud and hear how they come across in a realistic, responsive exchange. Scroops was built specifically to fill that gap, using recent advances in low-latency AI voice technology to make spoken rehearsal accessible and repeatable for anyone with a browser and a microphone.The core unit of the platform is a single practice session called a "scroop". The workflow begins with scenario selection: users can choose from first date, second date, meet the parents, or a hard conversation. Users on the Coach plan also unlock job interviews and salary negotiations. Next, the user builds a persona for the person they will be speaking with, entering details such as gender, age, occupation, hobbies, conversation style, personal sensitivities, and what the person cares about most. This persona data is used to construct a per-session prompt that shapes how the AI responds throughout the conversation, making each practice partner distinct rather than a generic chatbot. The user then selects a location — options include a coffee shop, park bench, wine bar, casual restaurant, beach walk, or cocktail lounge — each rendered with a full-bleed background image and ambient audio that plays under the live conversation. Many distinct voices let users further customize who they are speaking with. The result is an environment that replicates the sensory context of a real conversation, not a sterile interface.After the conversation ends, the platform runs two separate AI grading passes. The first produces structured scores across ten axes: reciprocity, active listening, self-disclosure pacing, curiosity, warmth, authenticity, respect, conversational repair, boundary awareness, and spark. Each axis score is anchored to a specific quoted moment from the session transcript, so feedback is concrete rather than impressionistic. The second pass generates a coaching report written in the voice of Bo Bennett, PhD, social psychologist, which identifies three specific wins, three growth areas, and one actionable thing to try in the next conversation. Coach-tier subscribers also receive a spoken version of the coaching report and a monthly progress report tracking improvement across sessions. All transcripts are stored per session, enabling the run-it-back feature on Pro and Coach plans, which allows users to replay the same scenario immediately after reviewing their feedback without consuming an additional scroop from their monthly allotment.Most conversational AI tools are built for information retrieval or task completion. Scroops is built for a different purpose: deliberate practice of interpersonal communication. The platform does not simulate a generic human — it simulates a specific person the user has described, in a specific place, under a specific social dynamic. That specificity is what makes the rehearsal transferable. A user preparing for a first date with someone who is introverted, works in healthcare, and is self-conscious about their height will practice a materially different conversation than one preparing to meet an extroverted creative professional. The grading framework is likewise grounded in published social psychology constructs rather than vague sentiment scoring, giving users a shared vocabulary for understanding what went well and what to change."The internet gave us a thousand ways to communicate and quietly took away our ability to actually talk to each other — Scroops gives that back, one conversation at a time," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC.The platform serves a broad range of users who share a common need: preparation for a conversation they cannot afford to fumble. Singles navigating the early stages of dating can rehearse the specific dynamic of an upcoming first or second date, testing how they come across before the real thing. Professionals facing salary reviews or job interviews can practice high-stakes dialogue with a simulated interviewer or manager built to their actual description. People managing difficult family relationships can rehearse hard conversations — boundary-setting, conflict resolution, sensitive disclosures — in a low-risk environment before attempting them in person. The ambient location audio and visual setting are not cosmetic features; they serve a functional purpose by helping users mentally simulate the actual context of the conversation, which research on mental rehearsal suggests improves real-world performance. The coaching report's structure — wins first, then growth areas, then one concrete next step — is designed to build confidence while directing attention to the highest-leverage improvement for the next attempt.Scroops is available now at https://www.scroops.com with a free tier that includes one scroop per month, capped at five minutes, with a score-only report and access to three starter locations. The Starter plan, at nine dollars per month or ninety dollars annually, unlocks ten scroops per month, eight-minute sessions, full coaching reports, and all six location environments. The Pro plan, at nineteen dollars per month or one hundred ninety dollars annually, offers unlimited scroops, ten-minute sessions, the full persona library, the run-it-back feature, and advanced scenario types. The Coach plan, at forty-nine dollars per month or four hundred ninety dollars annually, adds fifteen-minute sessions, high-stakes scenarios including job interviews and salary negotiations, a spoken coaching report, and a monthly progress report summarizing improvement trends across all completed scroops. All paid plans are billed through Stripe, and annual billing provides the equivalent of two months free relative to monthly pricing.The launch of Scroops reflects a broader strategy at Archieboy Holdings to apply AI not as a novelty but as a practical tool for human development in domains where access to quality coaching has historically been expensive or unavailable. Conversational coaching from a human social psychologist or executive communication coach can cost hundreds of dollars per session and requires scheduling, geography, and a willingness to be vulnerable in front of another person. Scroops removes all three barriers. The roadmap includes expanded scenario libraries, deeper persona customization, and longitudinal tracking features that will allow users to measure conversational growth over weeks and months rather than session by session. The platform is built on a live voice architecture using Gemini Live, positioning it to incorporate improvements in AI voice quality and responsiveness as the underlying technology continues to advance rapidly. https://www.scroops.com is a product of Archieboy Holdings, LLC, a company focused on building practical AI-powered tools for personal and professional development. Scroops offers AI voice rehearsal for the conversations that matter most — first dates, hard talks, job interviews, and more. Users describe who they are talking to, choose a setting complete with ambient audio, hold a live spoken conversation with an AI playing that person, and receive a structured coaching report graded on ten social-psychology axes. Plans range from a free tier to a forty-nine-dollar-per-month Coach plan with unlimited sessions and monthly progress tracking. The platform is accessible directly through any modern browser at https://www.scroops.com with no software download required.

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