AuthorOnAir Launches AI Podcast Host That Reads Your Book Before the Interview

Platform lets self-published authors record, auto-edit, and distribute a book interview podcast to Spotify and Apple Podcasts for $19/month

Platform lets self-published authors record, auto-edit, and distribute a book interview podcast to Spotify and Apple Podcasts for $19/month

AI interviewers are not a novelty — they are a genuinely better solution for authors who need a prepared, thoughtful host and cannot afford to wait for one” — Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archieboy Holdings, LLC has launched https://www.authoronair.com , a platform that pairs self-published authors with an AI podcast host that reads their manuscript cover-to-cover before conducting a live 30-minute interview. The resulting episode is automatically edited and distributed to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music via a dedicated RSS feed. The company believes AI interviewers — articulate, well-prepared, capable of deep follow-up questions, and available on demand — represent the next significant shift in podcast production, particularly for the millions of independent authors who rarely land traditional media coverage.Self-published authors face a structural problem in book marketing: without a publicist or an established platform, securing a podcast or radio interview is nearly impossible. Most podcast hosts have no time to read a book before an episode, which means interviews stay shallow. Authors who do get booked often spend the first ten minutes explaining their premise to a host who skimmed the back cover. AuthorOnAir was built to eliminate that bottleneck entirely. The AI host ingests the full manuscript — PDF or ePub — and surfaces twelve interview-worthy themes from the text before the recording session begins. The author arrives knowing the host has actually read every page, and the questions reflect that. The platform sits within the Archieboy network alongside SelfPublishing.pro, BookBud.ai, and AuthorMailingLists.com, and is designed to serve the independent publishing ecosystem those properties collectively support.The recording workflow is built around reducing friction at every step. An author uploads a manuscript or selects a title from the SelfPublishing.pro catalog, and the AI host prepares a structured interview arc based on the book's actual content. The 30-minute session runs as a live conversation: the AI asks an opening question, listens to the answer, reasons about what the author just said, and generates a follow-up that goes deeper rather than moving on to the next item on a list. If an author flubs an answer mid-sentence, saying "scratch that" out loud triggers an immediate redo without stopping the session. The interaction is disclosed as AI-hosted in episode show notes, and the author retains full rights to both the book and the audio.After recording, the platform's editing pipeline runs automatically. Filler words are stripped, awkward pauses trimmed, and false starts removed. Audio enhancement brings the result to studio-quality output without requiring the author to own or operate any recording equipment beyond a laptop or phone with a decent microphone. Before anything is published, the author can preview the edited episode and interact with a full transcript: clicking any answer in the transcript allows deletion or re-recording of that specific segment without redoing the entire session. Once approved, the episode publishes to a real RSS feed and syndicates automatically to the major directories. The platform also generates three vertical video clips per episode formatted for TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, giving authors short-form promotional content without additional editing work.What separates this approach from hiring a podcast producer or booking a human interviewer is preparation depth and repeatability. A human host preparing for a single interview might spend an hour with a book; the AuthorOnAir AI processes the entire manuscript and structures questions around its specific arguments, characters, and themes. That level of preparation has historically been available only to authors with major publishing house support and dedicated publicity budgets. The AI format also makes monthly episode cadence economically viable at a price point — $19 per month for the Solo Author plan — that would not support a human production team. Authors can return each month to discuss a new chapter focus, an updated edition, or a different angle on the same book without renegotiating a production contract."AI interviewers are not a novelty — they are a genuinely better solution for authors who need a prepared, thoughtful host and cannot afford to wait for one," said Bo Bennett, Owner, Archieboy Holdings, LLC.The authors most immediately served by AuthorOnAir are self-published writers who have a finished book and no existing media presence. That includes first-time nonfiction authors, business and self-help writers building a personal brand, independent novelists who want a promotional audio asset, and academics who have self-published outside traditional journal channels. A business author on the Solo Author plan can record twelve episodes per month, each approaching the book from a different angle — one episode on the core framework, another on a case study chapter, another on common reader objections — building a back catalog that continues driving discovery on podcast platforms long after the initial launch window. The Book Launch Package, a one-time $99 option, is structured specifically for authors who want four episodes inside a 30-day window without committing to a recurring subscription.AuthorOnAir offers four tiers. The Free plan produces a single five-minute sample episode with a watermarked outro and no RSS distribution, allowing an author to hear the AI host before spending anything. The Solo Author plan at $19 per month — or $190 annually — covers one book, up to twelve episodes per month, full distribution, AI editing, transcripts, and three short-form video clips per episode. The Series plan at $39 per month supports up to five books and five episodes per month, with a priority production queue and a cross-book interview format that lets the AI draw connections across an author's catalog. The Press plan at $59 per month covers up to ten books, ten episodes per month, custom show branding, and a featured slot in the AuthorOnAir aggregator feed. Annual plans reduce the cost by roughly 17 percent across all tiers. Authors own their RSS feed and can migrate it to any external host at any time.The launch of AuthorOnAir reflects a broader strategic direction at Archieboy Holdings: building AI-native tools that handle tasks previously requiring specialist labor, and making those tools accessible to independent creators at subscription prices rather than agency rates. The company's position is that AI interviewers will become a standard content production format — not because they replace human conversation, but because they make high-quality, well-prepared interviews available at a scale and price point that human production cannot match. The marketing site and platform scaffolding went live on May 8, 2026, with the full recording pipeline and episode publication system in active development. The company views the current phase as an early-access window for authors who want to establish a podcast presence before the format becomes widely adopted.About AuthorOnAir: https://www.authoronair.com is an AI-hosted author interview podcast platform operated by Archieboy Holdings, LLC. Authors upload a manuscript, record a 30-minute interview with an AI host that has read the full book, and receive an automatically edited episode distributed to podcast aggregators. The platform is part of the Archieboy network, which also includes SelfPublishing.pro, BookBud.ai, and AuthorMailingLists.com. Plans start at free and scale to $59 per month. Authors retain all rights to their book and audio and own their RSS feed.

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