Lane striping changes coming this month across Corbett Bridge on U.S. 14A

Reducing vehicle conflicts and improving highway safety are the goals for roadway work on 1.4 miles of U.S. 14A between Cody and Powell.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contractor S&L Industrial of Cowley are scheduled to work May 27-28 to remove and replace highway striping to create a continuous center left-turn lane.

Motorists should expect reduced speeds, traffic control operations and workers on U.S. 14A during the two-day striping work. The 1.4-mile restriping project is part of the current Powell West highway improvement project.

All work depends on favorable weather conditions.

"Moving ahead, motorists will have one travel lane in each direction across Corbett Bridge," said WYDOT district construction engineer Randy Merritt of Cody.

Existing striping will be removed between mileposts 5.5 and 6.9. "New striping will be installed to maintain the continuous center left-turn lane," Merritt said.

"This work will reduce conflicts caused by vehicles waiting to make left turns while stopped in the U.S. 14A travel lane," Merritt said. "Increased development in the area, greater use of the Shoshone River boat ramp, and higher traffic volumes have all contributed to a rise in traffic conflicts along this section of roadway, which currently lacks adequate left-turn lanes."

Merritt said the 1.4-mile section of highway has experienced a higher crash rate during snowy and icy conditions. "Many of these incidents are attributed to drivers attempting to pass slower-moving vehicles on Corbett Bridge during winter weather conditions."