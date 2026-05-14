Paving on each end of Thermopolis' Broadway Street bridge scheduled for next week
THERMOPOLIS, Wyo – Paving on each end of the Broadway Street bridge between Thermopolis and East Thermopolis is scheduled for next week.
Traffic control devices will be placed on each end of the bridge on Monday, May 18, and flaggers will control bridge access.
Paving is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 20.
"Motorists should expect delays for about four days," said Andy Freeman, a Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer in Thermopolis.
S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette is the prime contractor on the $2.19 million project in Thermopolis. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to S&S Builders in February 2025.
Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Kelly Erickson, P.E., at (307) 864-3200
Construction on Broadway Street bridge took place last summer. WTDOT Photo.
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