Paving on each end of Thermopolis' Broadway Street bridge scheduled for next week

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo – Paving on each end of the Broadway Street bridge between Thermopolis and East Thermopolis is scheduled for next week.

Traffic control devices will be placed on each end of the bridge on Monday, May 18, and flaggers will control bridge access.

Paving is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 20.

"Motorists should expect delays for about four days," said Andy Freeman, a Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer in Thermopolis.