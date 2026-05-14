Pavement improvements scheduled for May start east of Dubois

A $3.05 million pavement improvement project east of Dubois is scheduled to begin after the Memorial Day holiday.

The U.S. Highway 26/287 project includes asphalt pavement milling and surfacing, chip sealing, traffic control, fencing and other work on 4.82 miles of highway between milepost 67.25 (Wind River bridge) and milepost 72.07.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

Motorists should expect a milled asphalt driving surface and traffic delays of up to 20 minutes; a pilot vehicle will control traffic.

"The contractor's schedule calls for asphalt milling beginning Tuesday, May 26," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Doug Etsinger of Riverton. "More than 13,000 tons of asphalt paving are scheduled to begin in late May or early June, with highway chip sealing scheduled for June."

All construction activities depend on favorable weather conditions.

"Paving of highway approaches, chip sealing, shoulder work, placement of delineator posts, fencing and other work is scheduled after paving is completed," Etsinger said.

For project information, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at 307) 431-1803.