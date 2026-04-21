BR Plastics Powers Up with RotoEdge Pro Software: No Paper, More Output, Auto-Scheduling, Manufacturing AI

BR Plastics' core business is to innovate design and manufacture plastic products and at all times endeavor to deliver the highest level of quality and service. RotoEdge Pro helps Rotomolders increase margins, track customer projects and reduce scrap. RotoEdge Pro lets rotomolders schedule better, reduce scrap and increase revenue.

RotoEdge Pro with AI dynamically changes how leading manufacturer BR Plastics immediately solve issues, increase production, margins and efficiency.

We needed to move to an advanced, manufacturing-oriented application that easily installed, used by workers and schedulers, included AI capability, and delivered immediate ROI. That was RotoEdge Pro.” — Brad Smyth, Managing Director, BR Plastics

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RotoEdge, a developer of market-leading software for real-time, AI-driven auto-scheduling and productivity optimization in rotational molding, today announced that leading Australian rotational molder BR Plastics has fully adopted its RotoEdge Pro platform.

The RotoEdge Pro Software is rapidly gaining momentum with leading global manufacturers who want to use the application’s powerful AI-based insights to increase worker productivity, automatically schedule orders and machines, fix issues, and increase margins and revenue.

“BR Plastics immediately saw the value of RotoEdge Pro and within weeks began to eliminate paper, improve operational efficiency, lower their scrap rate, and increase revenue,” said Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge CEO. “RotoEdge Pro’s AI capabilities and real-time analysis directly helps manufacturers identify and fix challenges, and deliver more product, faster -- from WIP to Ship.”

Manufacturers Must Eliminate Paper and Data Delays

Waiting for data and analytics costs manufacturers money. And many workers cannot solve machine or production challenges as they occur. Mistakes happen, and multiply. As a result, manufacturing operations want simple ways to analyze and help them act on complex data, and get to the root of their production issue to make decisions that will improve margins, and deliver customer orders on time.

“We were immediately impressed with RotoEdge Pro by what it was capable of. Coming from a business where job sheets and production records were handwritten, and where decades of knowledge lived only in people’s heads, we were increasingly vulnerable if key staff were to leave,” said Brad Smyth, Managing Director, BR Plastics. “We needed to move to an advanced, manufacturing-oriented application that was easily installed, used by workers and schedulers, included AI capability, and delivered immediate ROI. That was RotoEdge Pro.”

Manufacturers Need AI-enabled insight, Fast Plant Turnaround

Plant operators are challenged by the overload and complexity of data that piles up quickly. Many have relied on time-delayed reports and spreadsheets. These managers have also found it difficult to automatically schedule production that provides the most efficient output and completes the most orders with the fewest resources.

RotoEdge Pro-AI was created to help plant operators quickly get actionable answers and automatically schedule production based on insight from the real-time data and operations such as: labor availability and efficiency, aggregated scrap count, customer order status, WIP, and plantwide productivity.

“Manufacturers want insights that help them make fast changes that increase productivity and revenue. The RotoEdge Pro AI’s capabilities deliver the analysis and trend insight that plantwide managers need from their data,” added Mr. Smalley.

BR Plastics will implement the new RotoEdge Pro AI capabilities that are being rolled-out to customers this month. These advanced new benefits include: AI-based updates and recommendations on machine, shift, worker and production performance; Recommendations on how to correct any challenges on specific machines; Automatic scheduling suggestions; and Ideas that will reduce scrap and increase output, including moving specific workers and crews to machines and tasks.

“This was a major transformation for our business, and they guided us through it exceptionally well. We’ve already seen an immediate improvement in transparency across the team at BR Plastics," Mr. Smyth added.

About BR Plastics

BR Plastics was established in 1947 as a family-owned company specializing in metal fabrication and toolmaking. In the 1960’s, the company started to diversify and later became a pioneer in the process of rotational molding. Today the core business is to innovate design and manufacture plastic products and at all times endeavor to deliver the highest level of quality and service.

BR Plastics is a founding member of the Australian Rotational Moulders Association, and with over 50 years’ experience and extensive knowledge in the rotational molding industry, it has allowed BR Plastics to established strong relationships with Australian and international business. For more information, contact BR Plastics at (02) 9771 6800 or 1800 774 000, or info@barronrawson.com.au

About RotoEdge Pro

RotoEdge Pro is the first and only rotational molding-specific production management and scheduling software application that solves complex real-time manufacturing challenges. The RotoEdge Pro Software solves the problems of paper-based industrial manufacturing scheduling, order tracking, change orders and updates. With RotoEdge Pro, operations managers can track machine productivity, available capacity, non-conforming or scrap product, trends and order status, as well as employee performance – all in real-time.

RotoEdge Pro with AI capabilities is available now to all current customers. Rotational molding and plastics manufacturers that are interested in a product demonstration, on-site testing or benefits assessment can contact RotoEdge Pro at https://rotoedgepro.com/ or Phone at +1-360-600-9778.

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RotoEdge Pro Helps Your Manuracturing Facility's Operators Get Real-Time Info and Answers

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