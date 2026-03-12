Manufacturers Utilize AI Software to Dynamically Schedule and Manage Orders, Drive Production, Increase Revenue

RotoEdge Pro helps Manuracturers increase margins, track customer projects and reduce scrap. RotoEdge Pro lets manuracturers schedule better, reduce scrap and increase revenue. RotoEdge Pro can be utilized anywhere in a Rotomolding Plant operation.

AI helps manuracturers identify trends, maximize productivity, reduce costs, increase revenue, and respond more quickly to the changing business environment.

Manuracturers want insights to make fast changes that increase productivity and revenue. New AI software gives answers that schedule resources better and move more orders through to shipping” — Jonathan Smalley, RotoEdge Pro CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manufacturers Will Learn to Utilize New AI Software to Dynamically Schedule and Manage Orders, Drive Production, Increase Revenue

• Presentation: 10 Ways AI Will Immediately Increase Manufacturing Efficiency and Margins

• Event: PT Expo https://www.plasticstechnologyexpo.com/

• When: March 17-19, 2026

• Location: RotoEdge Pro Booth #1435, Rosemont, Illinois Convention Center

• Who: RotoEdge Pro Manufacturing Outreach Team

Manufacturing Next Steps with AI

The RotoEdge Pro Team will present ways that manufacturers can utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to evolve from paper scheduling to real-time AI-based recommendations that help them lower scrap rates, increase efficiency and productivity, and optimize margins.

The RotoEdge Team will also demonstrate ways manufacturers can utilize AI-based queries to get answers to “What if?” questions and quickly make decisions that increase order completion and customer satisfaction. The presentations will occur at PT Expo Booth #1435, March 17-19.

Need for AI in Manufacturing

Until now, manufacturers relied on complex spreadsheets, whiteboards, hand counting, and delayed ERP reports to track and manage customer orders, machine output, personnel training and production. Paper systems and old reports cost manufacturers money.

RotoEdge Pro uses AI to help manufacturers: identify trends, adjust processes and schedule resources better, and move more orders through the machines, faster – to maximize productivity, increase revenue, and respond more quickly to the changing business environment.

About PT Expo

PTXPO 2026 is a comprehensive showcase of cutting-edge technologies and innovations within the plastics molding industry. PTXPO brings together the business needs of injection molders, mold makers, brand owners, buyers and their full suite of suppliers, including the machinery and auxiliary technology that makes molding and mold making possible.

About RotoEdge Pro

RotoEdge Pro is the first and only manufacturing-specific production management and scheduling software that solves complex real-time manufacturing challenges. Operations managers can track machine productivity, available capacity, non-conforming or scrap product, trends and order status, as well as employee performance – all in real-time. Manufacturers that are interested in a product demonstration, on-site testing or benefits assessment can contact RotoEdge Pro at https://rotoedgepro.com/contact-us/ or rotoedge@rotoedgepro.com or Phone at +1-360-600-9778.

