Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General CPAT

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Position No: 125-689

Salary Range: $81,000 - $120,000 annually (salary increases with experience).

Closing Date: May 26, 2026

Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package Recruitment: Internal/External

Location: Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division 1720 Burlington Drive, Suite C, Bismarck

Selecting Supervisor: Elin S. Alm, Director, Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division View the complete job posting here: Download

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