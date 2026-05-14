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Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General CPAT

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL
Position No: 125-689
Salary Range: $81,000 - $120,000 annually (salary increases with experience). 
Closing Date: May 26, 2026
Status: Full-Time with State Benefit Package Recruitment: Internal/External
Location: Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division 1720 Burlington Drive, Suite C, Bismarck
Selecting Supervisor: Elin S. Alm, Director, Consumer Protection and Antitrust Division

View the complete job posting here: Download

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Job Announcement: Assistant Attorney General CPAT

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