APRA consults on more efficient and transparent bank licensing framework

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released for consultation a new draft licensing framework for locally-incorporated Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs).

The consultation package follows APRA’s 2025 discussion paper on improving the licensing framework for ADIs. When finalised later this year, the changes will implement Action 6 of the Council of Financial Regulators' Review into Small and Medium-sized Banks – that APRA update its ADI licensing framework to make the application process more transparent and efficient.

Written submissions should be sent to Licensing@apra.gov.au by 31 July 2026.

The consultation paper, draft ADI Licensing Criteria, draft ADI Licensing Guidelines, and non-confidential submissions to APRA’s 2025 consultation are available on the APRA website at: Licensing for authorised deposit-taking institutions.