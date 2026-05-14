APRA consults on more efficient and transparent bank licensing framework
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released for consultation a new draft licensing framework for locally-incorporated Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs).
The consultation package follows APRA’s 2025 discussion paper on improving the licensing framework for ADIs. When finalised later this year, the changes will implement Action 6 of the Council of Financial Regulators' Review into Small and Medium-sized Banks – that APRA update its ADI licensing framework to make the application process more transparent and efficient.
Written submissions should be sent to Licensing@apra.gov.au by 31 July 2026.
The consultation paper, draft ADI Licensing Criteria, draft ADI Licensing Guidelines, and non-confidential submissions to APRA’s 2025 consultation are available on the APRA website at: Licensing for authorised deposit-taking institutions.
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