Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,497 in the last 365 days.

APRA temporarily withdraws Guidelines on Recognition of an External Credit Assessment Institution

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), as part of its ongoing regular review of the standards and guidance that form its prudential framework, has temporarily withdrawn its Guidelines on Recognition of an External Credit Assessment Institution (the Guidelines).

The Guidelines were last updated in 2013. APRA will provide a further update once the review of the Guidelines is complete.

In the meantime, any questions may be directed to: Questions or complaints

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

APRA temporarily withdraws Guidelines on Recognition of an External Credit Assessment Institution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.