APRA temporarily withdraws Guidelines on Recognition of an External Credit Assessment Institution
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), as part of its ongoing regular review of the standards and guidance that form its prudential framework, has temporarily withdrawn its Guidelines on Recognition of an External Credit Assessment Institution (the Guidelines).
The Guidelines were last updated in 2013. APRA will provide a further update once the review of the Guidelines is complete.
In the meantime, any questions may be directed to: Questions or complaints
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