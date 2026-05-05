Revised Frequently Asked Questions – APS 221 Large Exposures

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has revised the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for Prudential Standard APS 221 Large Exposures (APS 221) to clarify APRA’s expectations on how exposures to structured vehicles should be calculated and reported using the stored value look through methodology.

It has also removed FAQs that are no longer required and updated references to the prudential standards.

An ADI needs to ensure it reports in accordance with the revised FAQ for ARF 221 by 31 December 2026 at the latest. Whilst the FAQs have been revised to assist industry with complying with APS 221, APRA does not expect resubmission of previous returns reflecting the updated FAQs.

View the updated FAQs at: Large exposures - frequently asked questions