Spare Expands Unified AI-Native Operations Platform with New Fixed Route Operations Capabilities

Spare launches Fixed Route, expanding its AI-native transit platform to unify fixed route, paratransit, microtransit & asset management operations in one system

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spare, the AI-native transit operations platform, today announced an expansion of its unified AI-native platform with the launch of Spare Fixed Route. With fixed route planning, scheduling, operations, and GTFS now built into the same AI-native platform agencies already use for demand response, transit teams can manage every major mode of service in one modern system. The launch marks a major milestone in Spare’s vision for unified transit operations.

Transit agencies have traditionally relied on disconnected tools to design routes, schedule service, manage daily operations, and publish rider information. Spare’s unified, AI-native platform brings these workflows together, giving agencies a single system to coordinate service across modes, reduce operational complexity, and respond more effectively to changing rider and community needs.

With the introduction of Spare Fixed Route, agencies can now plan routes and stops, build schedules, monitor live service, and publish GTFS data to rider-facing apps within the same platform. Rather than stitching together multiple vendors and manual handoffs, transit teams can run fixed route, on-demand, and paratransit service through a shared, AI-native operational foundation.

“Transit agencies need technology that matches the way service actually works, not a collection of disconnected systems,” said Kristoffer Vik Hansen, CEO and Co-Founder of Spare. “Our vision is to create a single, AI-native platform that connects planning, operations, and rider information across every type of transit service. This unified intelligence layer helps agencies bring those services together in a smarter way by spotting transfer opportunities, reducing operational blind spots, and improving how the whole network works. Fixed route is a key part of that vision, and this launch is another step toward giving agencies one flexible foundation for running public transportation.”

Spare Fixed Route reflects a broader shift in transit operations: moving agencies away from managing individual service types in silos and toward optimizing the network as a whole. Through an intuitive map-based interface, planners can design routes and stops, define service calendars and timetables, and create reusable templates for recurring service patterns. Schedules can then be built and visualized by day, week, or month, giving teams a simpler way to plan, coordinate, and manage service across the same unified platform.

"Spare is a true all-in-one solution that lets us run every service mode without friction. That level of integration is rare in our industry, and the ability to manage multiple service types from one platform has materially reduced operational complexity across our portfolio. Our city partners in North Miami Beach, Coral Springs, and the City of Tamarac have benefited greatly from these capabilities. In each community, Spare has directly contributed to increased service utilization and dramatic improvements in operational productivity." - Logan McLeod, SVP Business Development, ProKel Mobility

Operations teams gain a real-time view of vehicles, routes, and schedules across services. Dispatchers can monitor whether vehicles are early or late, track traffic conditions, and quickly create detours when incidents or events disrupt normal service - all powered by Spare’s unified, AI-native platform.

Spare Fixed Route also simplifies one of the most challenging aspects of transit operations: GTFS data management. Instead of maintaining a separate GTFS system, agencies can generate schedules and real-time feeds directly from the platform. Spare then publishes this data to rider-facing services, helping ensure riders always see accurate schedules and live vehicle locations through a unified source of truth.

“Transit networks are becoming more dynamic, and the agencies that will thrive are the ones with technology that can keep pace. At Spare, we’re building a network operating system for public transit, one where fixed route, on-demand, and paratransit work together as a connected service, not separate systems. When agencies share data and operations across modes, they can identify transfer opportunities, respond to service gaps in real time, and help riders move through the network more seamlessly. Fixed Route is an important step toward that vision,” said James McCarthy, VP of Growth at Spare

By bringing planning, operations, and rider information together across service types, Spare’s technology helps agencies move beyond fragmented legacy systems and operate with greater clarity and control. The result is a more adaptable foundation for coordinating service across modes and delivering a better experience for both riders and staff.

Spare will be showcasing Spare Fixed Route at APTA Mobility, visit Booth #503 to see the platform in action and connect with the Spare team.

About Spare

Spare is the AI-native transit operations platform that helps government agencies deliver more reliable, efficient and community-focused mobility. Built on a highly configurable platform, Spare brings together paratransit, microtransit, fixed route, and asset management so agencies can run essential services with greater accuracy, visibility and confidence. Trusted by hundreds of transit agencies and municipalities, Spare combines deep transit expertise with responsive innovation: real-time decision support, purpose-built AI and the ability to adapt systems on the fly. Spare provides the operational backbone to make these models sustainable, helping agencies design capped and prioritized programs, manage demand in real time and integrate multimodal options without overwhelming budgets. Spare serves as a long-term partner helping agencies modernize for long-term operational resilience while protecting the reliability their communities depend on. Spare works with major transit agencies, including LA Metro, DART, PSTA, MBTA and AC Transit/BART. Learn more at www.spare.com.

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Fixed Route Service, Now in Spare’s Unified Platform

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