Spare Partners with CitéMobil to Modernize Paratransit Operations in Western Île-de-France

Spare partners with CitéMobil to power paratransit operations in western Île-de-France, enhancing reliability, visibility, and service for riders.

PARIS, FRANCE, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spare, a leading global transit technology company and provider of accessible mobility systems for public transport authorities, today announced a new partnership with Citemobil following the award of Lot 2 – Western Operations under the PAM Francilien 2025 contract by Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM). Through this partnership, Spare will power the digital operations platform supporting paratransit services across western Île-de-France, modernising the delivery of door-to-door transport for persons with reduced mobility. By deploying its integrated technology, Spare will enable more efficient scheduling, real-time fleet visibility, and data-driven performance management across the territory. The platform is designed to manage the operational complexity of large-scale, decentralised paratransit networks, supporting reliable service delivery and strengthened oversight for western Île-de-France.

Lot 2 covers the departments of Yvelines (78), Essonne (91), Hauts-de-Seine (92), and Val-d’Oise (95). The award builds on Spare’s momentum in delivering accessible, technology-enabled mobility solutions across Europe.

“We’re proud to team up with Citemobil to power the next chapter of PAM Francilien,” said Antoine Lunet, General Manager, EMEA at Spare. “Spare’s platform enables operators to take control of complex paratransit networks—delivering smarter operations, real-time visibility, and dependable service.”

Under Lot 2, Spare serves as the software platform powering CitéMobil’s operations, delivering advanced scheduling, dispatch, real-time optimization and performance oversight capabilities designed for large-scale, complex paratransit systems.

Supporting Île-de-France Mobilités’ Vision for PAM

As part of its commitment to improving accessibility, Île-de-France Mobilités is introducing a new PAM contract with reinforced service requirements, aiming to significantly boost reliability and quality for users. The initiative follows a comprehensive rethink of the service to better meet growing demand and expectations, an ambition Spare is well positioned to support, with a platform designed to align with IDFM’s vision for a more integrated, high-performing paratransit network. This structure requires advanced planning and optimisation tools capable of managing distributed start points and real-time fleet visibility. Spare’s platform is designed to support this operational complexity at scale.

“Île-de-France Mobilités is setting a new standard for accountable, performance-driven paratransit delivery,” said Antoine Lunet, General Manager, EMEA at Spare. “We are proud to power CitéMobil’s operations with technology built for the real-world complexity of decentralized fleets and high trip volumes. Our platform gives operators and agencies the real-time insight they need to manage service proactively and reliably at metropolitan scale.”

"For CitéMobil, the PAM Île-de-France contract represents both significant scale and a strong sense of responsibility. It stands as a flagship of our TPMR expertise", said Jean-Charles Houyvet, Chief Operating Officer at CitéMobil. "By partnering with Spare, we are taking a meaningful step forward to further elevate the service, delivering a solution for residents across the Paris region that is reliable, high-performing, more flexible, innovative, and responsive to their needs."

This partnership brings greater operational accountability to paratransit, making service more transparent, measurable, and dependable for the people who rely on it every day. With real-time visibility and clear performance reporting, agencies and operators can manage performance proactively and deliver more consistent accessible service. The same approach underpins Spare deployments across Europe, North America, and Asia, supporting paratransit and demand-responsive transit in diverse regulatory and operational environments.

About Spare

Spare is the global AI-native operations platform that helps government agencies deliver more reliable, efficient and community-focused mobility. Built on a highly configurable platform, Spare brings together paratransit, microtransit, fixed route, and asset management so agencies can run essential services with greater accuracy, visibility and confidence. Trusted by hundreds of transit agencies and municipalities, Spare combines deep transit expertise with responsive innovation: real-time decision support, purpose-built AI and the ability to adapt systems on the fly. Agencies use Spare to improve on-time performance, streamline daily operations, extend the impact of limited budgets and give riders intuitive digital tools that meet today’s expectations. As more cities explore same-day paratransit, Spare provides the operational backbone to make these models sustainable, helping agencies design capped and prioritized programs, manage demand in real time and integrate multimodal options without overwhelming budgets. This enables agencies to expand timely access to essential daily activities while maintaining long-term service stability. From large-scale municipal fleet maintenance to countywide paratransit, Spare serves as a long-term partner helping agencies modernize for long-term operational resilience while protecting the reliability and safety their communities depend on. Spare partners with public transit agencies and operators across Europe, North America and Asia, including deployments in France, England, Norway, Japan, Canada, the United States and Spain. Learn more at www.spare.com.

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