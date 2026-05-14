Stewart Assumes Command of CAP-USAF at Maxwell AFB

Col. Andrew J. Stewart became the 34th Civil Air Patrol-U.S. Air Force (CAP-USAF) commander in a change of command ceremony held April 20 outside the CAP Hangar at Maxwell Air Force Base.

Stewart, who has served as the CAP-USAF deputy commander since July 2024, assumed command from his predecessor, retiring Air Force Col. Aaron Reid in the ceremony. Lt. Gen. Luke Ahmann, Commander, Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, and Commander, First Air Force (U.S. Air Forces Northern and U.S. Air Forces Space) presided over the event.

Following a time-honored tradition, Ahmann transferred the CAP-USAF flag to Stewart after taking it from Reid, Afterward, Stewart addressed the crowd, which included Mr. Richard L. Anderson, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Maj. Gen. Regena M. Aye, CAP’s national commander and CEO.

In his new role as CAP-USAF commander, Stewart is the Department of the Air Force’s senior officer responsible for program management, oversight, and operational integration of CAP, the official civilian auxiliary of the Air Force and a Total Force partner. As such, he commands a dispersed nationwide team of more than 200 military and civilian personnel across eight geographic liaison regions dedicated to providing program oversight of 70,000 CAP volunteer members, more than 1,400 units, and the world’s largest single-engine fleet of over 550 light aircraft across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, and select overseas installations.

Additionally, Stewart ensures the readiness of this volunteer force to execute Air Force-assigned missions and its three congressionally-mandated programs of Emergency Services, Cadet Programs, and Aerospace Education. As the presiding officer, Ahmann reflected on the weight of these responsibilities on both the incoming and outgoing commanders, as well as the vital role the CAP-USAF commander plays in the Total Force mission.

“Colonel Reid’s dedication and leadership over the past three years have significantly strengthened our Total Force partnership,” Ahmann said. “I have absolute confidence that Colonel Stewart will build upon that strong foundation. His extensive experience and strategic vision make him the exact right leader to continue empowering our Civil Air Patrol volunteers to execute their vital missions across the nation.” CAP supports the First Air Force, CONR, and AFNORTH missions across a broad spectrum of operations. Its aircraft act as “Tracks of Interest” to help ensure alert fighter jets and aircrews throughout the country are trained for the homeland defense mission. Furthermore, CAP members conduct radar and cell phone forensics to assist the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center's (AFRCC) search-and-rescue efforts, and provide invaluable support during disaster relief and Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) operations. Stewart will play a vital role leading this element of the 1AF team, and in his comments, shared his enthusiasm for the organization’s service to the nation.

“Our mission is unlike any other and our purpose is clear. We are part of a partnership that saves lives, shapes the next generation of leaders, and promotes American airpower. Every time a CAP crew locates a downed aircraft, every time a ground team provides comfort and aid in the wake of a natural disaster, and every time a young cadet is inspired to pursue a future in aviation, STEM, or military service, the importance of our role is reaffirmed,” he said.

Stewart also had thoughtful parting words for Reid. “I’ve personally grown as a leader under your command,” said Stewart. “It was my distinct honor to serve as your deputy. Your vision, your leadership, your unwavering dedication were instrumental in advancing CAP-USAF and Civil Air Patrol into the top organizations they are today. Your tireless leadership to strengthen our airmen and you’ve set a standard of excellence that’s forged an organization we can all be proud of. Congratulations on a very successful command and congratulations on your retirement.”

Stewart’s comments were echoed in a retirement ceremony, led by Richard L. Anderson, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, which followed the change of command ceremony. Anderson commended Reid's 25 years of service, particularly his transformation of CAP-USAF over the past three years.

“He was given a specific charge, and he answered that charge with distinction,” Anderson said. “That was to rejuvenate CAP-USAF. It was to restore morale. It was to reinvigorate mission standards. And he did all of that.” Reid described his final Air Force assignment as "a highlight of my career," a fitting end to a military journey that began years ago as a CAP cadet. This full-circle moment was recently highlighted at the Winter Command Council meeting in Washington, D.C., where he reunited with his former cadet mentor, Col. Tracy D. Scantland, now the Tennessee Wing commander. From a young cadet to the commander of CAP-USAF, Reid’s career reflects a legacy of service, leaving a rock-solid foundation upon which Stewart will now continue to build. About Civil Air Patrol

Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for the purposes of youth development, aerospace education, and general aviation promotion. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.

Visit CAP.news or GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information. Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Link to CAP-USAF website link here https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104475/civil-air-patrol-us-air-force/ Link to Col. Stewart’s updated bio here. https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/about/governance/board-of-governors