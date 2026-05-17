Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: An Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System (AMDPCS) is established during drill weekend training in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The AMDPCS provides commanders with real-time situational awareness, airspace coordination, and fire-control capabilities for air and missile defense operations at brigade and higher echelons (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard). Date Taken: 05.16.2026 Date Posted: 05.17.2026 10:26 Photo ID: 9688884 VIRIN: 260516-A-UN223-9657 Resolution: 3456x2304 Size: 2.69 MB Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establishes AMDPCS [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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