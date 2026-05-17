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Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th...

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Headquarters and Headquarters Battery of the 164th ADA BDE establishes AMDPCS

An Air and Missile Defense Planning and Control System (AMDPCS) is established during drill weekend training in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The AMDPCS provides commanders with real-time situational awareness, airspace coordination, and fire-control capabilities for air and missile defense operations at brigade and higher echelons (Photo by Capt. Curtis Rookard).

Date Taken: 05.16.2026
Date Posted: 05.17.2026 10:26
Photo ID: 9688884
VIRIN: 260516-A-UN223-9657
Resolution: 3456x2304
Size: 2.69 MB
Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
Web Views: 6
Downloads: 0

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