Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country: U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron D. Reid, commander of the Civil Air Patrol-U.S. Air Force, presents the Civil Air Patrol guidon to incoming commander Col. Andrew J. Stewart during a change-of-command ceremony April 20, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 20, 2026. Reid relinquished command during the ceremony( U.S. Air Force Photo by Darius Hutton) Date Taken: 04.20.2026 Date Posted: 05.14.2026 16:01 Photo ID: 9684713 VIRIN: 260420-F-TS276-1066 Resolution: 7340x4893 Size: 8.29 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stewart Assumes Command of CAP-USAF at Maxwell AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Darius Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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