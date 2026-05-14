Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,395 in the last 365 days.

Stewart Assumes Command of CAP-USAF at Maxwell AFB

Content Credentials

Issued by: on

VIRIN:

Date Created:

City:

State:

Country:

Stewart Assumes Command of CAP-USAF at Maxwell AFB

U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron D. Reid, commander of the Civil Air Patrol-U.S. Air Force, presents the Civil Air Patrol guidon to incoming commander Col. Andrew J. Stewart during a change-of-command ceremony April 20, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 20, 2026. Reid relinquished command during the ceremony( U.S. Air Force Photo by Darius Hutton)

Date Taken: 04.20.2026
Date Posted: 05.14.2026 16:01
Photo ID: 9684713
VIRIN: 260420-F-TS276-1066
Resolution: 7340x4893
Size: 8.29 MB
Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
Web Views: 2
Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN  

This work, Stewart Assumes Command of CAP-USAF at Maxwell AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Darius Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Stewart Assumes Command of CAP-USAF at Maxwell AFB

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.