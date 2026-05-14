Motorists to begin using new segment of I-10 in Tucson this weekend

TUCSON – Motorists will begin driving on a newly constructed section of Interstate 10 this weekend as the Arizona Department of Transportation makes major progress on a project to widen 3 miles of the freeway southeast of downtown Tucson.

Traffic is being shifted in the next few days onto 1.3 miles of new concrete pavement from Park Avenue to Country Club Road, a milestone on a $600 million project to reconstruct and widen I-10 from Kino Parkway to Alvernon Way.

The project is now 40% complete. Major work so far includes installing 82 bridge girders at five locations through the project area, constructing abutments for the new Kino Parkway bridge over I-10 and beginning work on a new interchange at Country Club Road.

Along with this weekend’s traffic shift, ADOT is advising motorists to be aware of other changes in the work zone starting Friday night:

The westbound I-10 off-ramp to Park Avenue will close for up to 90 days.

The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Park Avenue will close for up to 90 days.

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Palo Verde Road will close permanently.

Work began in June 2025 with the goals of reducing delays and enhancing safety. Major project features include adding a third lane in each direction of I-10 and building two interchanges.

Considered the largest highway construction project in Southern Arizona history, this improvement will:

Widen I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way with auxiliary lanes

Reconstruct the interchange at Kino Parkway

Construct a new interchange Country Club Road that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10

Remove the existing interchange Palo Verde Road

Construct a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange

Construct an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex

Throughout the project, ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on I-10 during peak travel times while maintaining access to businesses. Construction is expected to continue through 2028.

The project is the first to result from a study completed in 2020 that recommended how to best improve mobility along a roughly 10-mile stretch of I-10 from I-19 to Kolb Road. The study also identified an alignment for an extension of State Route 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway) along Alvernon Way that will connect I-10 to downtown Tucson.

For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.