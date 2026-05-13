ADOT to launch Loop 101/I-10 interchange improvement project

PHOENIX – Construction starts this weekend on a massive project to expand the freeway interchange connecting Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Interstate 10 in the West Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s $192 million project will add an elevated bridge for new high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane connections between the two freeways. Other improvements include new ramps and traffic flow enhancements along I-10 and Loop 101. Construction is scheduled to be completed in approximately three years.

The project will require weekend and weeknight closures or restrictions. This first weekend closure starts Friday night:

Southbound Loop 101 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday , May 15, to 5 a.m. Monday , May 18. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 91st or 99th avenues to reach I-10.

In addition to the HOV lane ramp structure providing connections to or from the direction of downtown Phoenix, the project will also:

Adjust the location of the southbound Loop 101 exit at McDowell Road to help with traffic flow approaching the I-10 interchange. Traffic will exit in the same area as the Thomas Road off-ramp and use a new stretch of roadway to travel south to McDowell Road.

Expand the southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 ramp by adding an exit ramp providing a direct connection to 91st Avenue south of I-10.

Shift Loop 101 and I-10 slightly to provide capacity for the new structures, enhance mobility and accommodate future improvements.

More information is available at azdot.gov/Loop101-I10-TI.

The project is paid for through the Maricopa Association of Governments’ regional freeway plan, which includes funds from Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. An extension of the regional sales tax for transportation improvements was approved by voters in 2024.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.