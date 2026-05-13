ADOT to launch Loop 101/I-10 interchange improvement project
PHOENIX – Construction starts this weekend on a massive project to expand the freeway interchange connecting Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and Interstate 10 in the West Valley.
The Arizona Department of Transportation’s $192 million project will add an elevated bridge for new high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane connections between the two freeways. Other improvements include new ramps and traffic flow enhancements along I-10 and Loop 101. Construction is scheduled to be completed in approximately three years.
The project will require weekend and weeknight closures or restrictions. This first weekend closure starts Friday night:
- Southbound Loop 101 closed between Indian School Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, May 18. Southbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 91st or 99th avenues to reach I-10.
In addition to the HOV lane ramp structure providing connections to or from the direction of downtown Phoenix, the project will also:
- Adjust the location of the southbound Loop 101 exit at McDowell Road to help with traffic flow approaching the I-10 interchange. Traffic will exit in the same area as the Thomas Road off-ramp and use a new stretch of roadway to travel south to McDowell Road.
- Expand the southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 ramp by adding an exit ramp providing a direct connection to 91st Avenue south of I-10.
- Shift Loop 101 and I-10 slightly to provide capacity for the new structures, enhance mobility and accommodate future improvements.
More information is available at azdot.gov/Loop101-I10-TI.
The project is paid for through the Maricopa Association of Governments’ regional freeway plan, which includes funds from Proposition 400, a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. An extension of the regional sales tax for transportation improvements was approved by voters in 2024.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.