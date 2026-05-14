ADPH observes Healthy and Safe Swimming Week 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: DeJuana Grant, M.S.P.H., (334) 206-5971

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is participating in the annual Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, May 18-24, 2026, an initiative of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The goal of this week is to maximize the health benefits of swimming by promoting safe, healthy water activities. Each of us plays a role in preventing illnesses and injuries linked to the water we share and swim in this summer and year-round. This year’s theme is “Don’t Let Diarrhea Sink the Fun This Summer!”.

Germs in the water can make people sick if they swallow just a mouthful of contaminated water. Although most germs are killed within minutes by chlorine or bromine at the recommended levels, the germ Cryptosporidium (or Crypto) can survive in properly treated water for more than seven days.

Take the following steps every time you enjoy the water to keep yourself and others safe from germs.

Did you know that swallowing even a small amount of water contaminated with diarrhea germs can make you sick for up to three weeks? Don't swallow water at the pool or splash pad.

Don't swim or let your kids swim if they are sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool and make others sick.

Sweat and dirt on your body can use up the chlorine needed to kill germs in the pool. Showering before getting into the pool raises chlorine levels, helping keep you and those you care about healthy.

Going for a swim with kids? Take a break every hour to use the bathroom or check diapers. Change diapers away from water so you don’t get germs in it.

Stay out of splash pads if you are sick with diarrhea. Jets can rinse away germs in fecal matter, and swallowing the water containing those germs can make you sick. Chlorine doesn't kill germs instantly.

Additionally, drownings are the leading cause of injury or death for young children ages 1 to 4. Parents can play a key role in protecting the children they love from drowning by:

Making sure to watch children and pets while they are in the pool.

Fencing off the pool when not in use.

Ensuring kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim.

For more information on Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, or for general healthy swimming guidelines, visit the CDC.

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5/14/26

County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. Contact your local county health department for additional information.

Mission: To promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health

Vision: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. Healthy Alabama.