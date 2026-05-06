Raccoon and fox in two areas of East Alabama confirmed positive for rabies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Dee W. Jones, D.V.M., (334) 206-5969

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is urging people to keep their pets vaccinated against rabies after a raccoon in Lee County and a fox in Elmore County tested positive for rabies. On May 1, the raccoon was spotted acting strangely near Auburn, and the fox emerged from a wooded area and attacked a person in Tallassee. The person has sought medical treatment.

Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian for ADPH, says, "Rabies is not seasonal, and we continue to see cases year-round, but late spring is a time when activity peaks, particularly in wildlife." He adds that it is not common for people to have direct contact with wildlife, but this instance certainly reminds us that it can happen. “The primary risk of rabies from wildlife is our pets, and keeping them up to date on rabies vaccine is critical.”

Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. The first rabies vaccination is only valid for one year, regardless of which vaccine a pet receives. Vaccinating animals reduces the risk of rabies infection should an exposure occur; thus, vaccinations help protect animals, as well as their owners and caretakers.

Rabies prevention is multifaceted. It involves people taking precautions around wildlife, ensuring their pets are current on rabies vaccinations, and always reporting an animal bite or other exposure to their medical provider or ADPH. In addition to vaccination, area residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

For more information about rabies and prevention, please contact ADPH at (334) 206-5969 or visit the Rabies section of the ADPH website.

-30-

5/6/26

County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. Contact your local county health department for additional information.

Mission: To promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health

Vision: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. Healthy Alabama.