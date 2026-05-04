Make Sun Protection a Habit to Help Prevent Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, but it is also one of the most preventable. May is National Skin Cancer Awareness Month, a time to learn preventive skin care habits and screen for early detection.

More than 5 million cases of skin cancer are treated in the U.S. annually, and one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70. An estimated 8,510 deaths will be attributed to melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, this year in the nation.

Sun damage builds up over time; therefore, early detection of skin cancer is important; it can save your life. Chronic sun exposure, whether from natural light or indoor tanning, is the leading cause of skin cancer. Exposure to UVA and UVB radiation from the sun, tanning beds, or sun lamps is the major cause of all three types of skin cancer --- melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma. Between the years 2014 and 2023, there were 7,373 men and 5,391 women in Alabama diagnosed with melanoma.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers the following tips to make sun safety an everyday habit to lower your risk of skin cancer.

What's in your tote bag?

Get ready for summer with a tote bag full of different ways to protect your skin. Keep the tote bag handy so you can grab it whenever you head out for summer fun!

Some important things to pack:

A lightweight long-sleeved shirt or cover-up.

A hat with a wide brim that shades your face, head, ears, and neck.

Sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays.

Sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher and both UVA and UVB (broad spectrum) protection.

More sun safety tips

Stay in the shade, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon.

Can't stay in the shade? Wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants to protect your skin.

Reapply sunscreen at least every 2 hours and after swimming, sweating, or toweling off.

Learn how to protect yourself from heat-related illness.

Fast facts about skin cancer

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, and includes different types.

Unprotected skin can be damaged by the sun's UV rays in as little as 15 minutes.

Even if it's cool and cloudy, you still need protection. UV rays, not the temperature, do the damage.

Anyone can get skin cancer, but some things put you at higher risk.

The most common signs of skin cancer are changes on your skin, such as a new growth, a sore that doesn't heal, or a change in a mole.

Everyone, regardless of skin color, is at risk of skin cancer, so practice sun protection and monitor for any spots that are changing, itching, or bleeding, and see a board-certified dermatologist. When it is caught early and treated, skin cancer is highly curable.

More information is available from our Cancer Prevention and Control Division.

Scott Harris, M.D., M.P.H.

State Health Officer