Routt County’s “I Voted” Sticker Contest Winner Announced

In April, the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Elections Division invited all County middle school and high school students to submit their designs for Routt County’s new “I Voted” sticker for the 2026 General Election. The submissions were narrowed down to the top three designs, for the Routt County community to vote on. The community has spoken!

Congratulations to Zane Haight, a 6th grader from Hayden Middle School who created this year’s winning design! The colorful depiction of rolling agricultural fields, livestock and majestic mountains is a great rendition of Routt County, all centered around a nod to Colorado’s state flag.

“Thank you to all of our sticker artists, we had great submissions to choose from,” said Jenny Thomas, Routt County Clerk & Recorder. “This year’s winning ‘I Voted’ sticker brings our community to life, I know every voter will wear it with pride.”

Zane’s design will be included in mail ballot packets sent to all active registered voters in the County for the 2026 General Election and will be available for voters who cast their votes at the Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC). We are excited to honor Zane and present him with his prize.