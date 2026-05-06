Vote on your favorite design for Routt County’s “I Voted” Sticker Contest

– In April, the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s Office Elections Division invited all County middle school and high school students to submit their designs for Routt County’s new “I Voted” sticker for the 2026 General Election. The submissions have been narrowed down to the top three designs, and we are asking for the public’s help!

It is time to vote online for your favorite design! Voting will be open until May 14 at 12:00 pm.

“We were so excited to receive such great artwork this year,” said Jenny Thomas, Routt County Clerk & Recorder. “It was very hard to narrow it down to the top three, but each of these highlighted something different about our county. We can’t wait to see which design the public selects!”

The winning design will be included in mail ballot packets sent to all active registered voters in the County for the 2026 General Election and will be available for voters who cast their votes at the Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC). The creator of the winning design will be featured in a County-issued press release and possible media coverage and receive a $100 cash prize.