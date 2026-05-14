Wolf Creek Tunnel Maintenance

Work will occur on US 160 on the east end of Wolf Creek Pass inside the tunnel. Crews plan to remove uneven road surfaces through the process of a diamond cutting technique to create a smoother surface. They will also work on structural repairs within the tunnel, and coat the tunnel walls with a waterproofing method.
Project Facts
- Construction Cost: $1.89 million
- Contractor: ABCO
- Timeline: May 2026 to October 2026
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Location: US 160
- Nearest Town/City: South Fork
- Mile Point(s): MP 174.23 to MP 175.36
- County: Mineral
Project Benefits
- Enhance safety by creating longitudinal grooves that improve water drainage
- Increase friction for better braking traction
- Reduce tire noise
- Extend pavement life
- Waterproofing inside the tunnel walls for structural integrity, safety and longevity
Work Schedule
Beginning Monday, May 18 work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Traffic Impacts
- Signage will guide traffic onto the tunnel bypass lanes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through early October
- Motorists can expect brief intermittent delays
- Speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone
- Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone
- Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time
- Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures