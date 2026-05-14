Wolf Creek Tunnel Maintenance https://www.codot.gov/projects/wolfcreektunnel https://www.codot.gov/@@site-logo/siteLogo.png Work will occur on US 160 on the east end of Wolf Creek Pass inside the tunnel. Crews plan to remove uneven road surfaces through the process of a diamond cutting technique to create a smoother surface. They will also work on structural repairs within the tunnel, and coat the tunnel walls with a waterproofing method. Project Facts Construction Cost: $1.89 million

$1.89 million Contractor: ABCO

ABCO Timeline: May 2026 to October 2026

May 2026 to October 2026 Location: US 160 Nearest Town/City: South Fork Mile Point(s): MP 174.23 to MP 175.36 County: Mineral

Wolf Creek Tunnel Maintenance project map on US 160 between South Fork and Pagosa Springs, including the tunnel bypass route at MP 174 for the road closure. Project Benefits Enhance safety by creating longitudinal grooves that improve water drainage

Increase friction for better braking traction

Reduce tire noise

Extend pavement life

Waterproofing inside the tunnel walls for structural integrity, safety and longevity Work Schedule Beginning Monday, May 18 work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic Impacts Signage will guide traffic onto the tunnel bypass lanes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through early October

Motorists can expect brief intermittent delays

Speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the work zone

Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time

Refer to COtrip.org for real-time travel conditions and road closures

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