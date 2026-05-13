Paving begins on CO 17 in Mid-May between Antonito and the New Mexico state line

Conejos and Archuleta Counties – Two road segments along Colorado Highway 17 are scheduled for surface treatment in mid-May by the Colorado Department of Transportation and its contracting partner, Four Corners Materials. Motorists traveling CO 17 between Antonito and Chama, New Mexico should prepare for brief delays through August.

“The high-elevation corridor reaches 10,000 feet and crosses over two mountain passes making it both beautiful and prone to harsh winter conditions that have led to surface cracking, uneven pavement and damaged guardrail over time," said Transportation Director Julie Constan. “CO 17 is a picturesque scenic byway connecting travelers and residents alike to vital community services and popular tourist attractions in the southern Colorado region and northern New Mexico. This project will increase the lifespan of the road and create a smoother, safer corridor for all highway users.”

CDOT Photo Archive | Paving will begin this summer on CO 17 between La Manga Pass and Antonito. This segment of highway is at the far southern portion of the Los Caminos Antiguos Scenic Byway which routes travelers through several historic landmarks in the San Luis Valley reaching north to Great Sand Dunes National Park.

Repaving will occur in two phases beginning approximately 24 miles south of Antonito, between Mile Point 15 to MP 18, and then moving north from MP 25 to 35. Resurfacing protects underlying layers from water infiltration and cracking, prevents potholes from forming and creates a smoother skid resistance surface for motorists.

Work will include an overlay of asphalt in the travel lanes and at access road approaches, guardrail improvements, road sign replacement, striping and updated mailboxes. Property owners with mailboxes along the CO 17 work zone should be aware that their current mailbox will be replaced with a new crash-worthy (or breakaway) mailbox system. Property owners can contact the project team for more information on mailbox upgrades.

“This project is an example of CDOT’s 10-year vision plan at work and our commitment to improving rural roads, like the CO 17 mountain corridor. Between 2020 and 2030, approximately $1.3 billion in funding has been allocated to repair 1,300 miles of rural pavement across the state,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “CDOT is also investing in modernizing camera infrastructure along this route. Motorists will soon benefit from more reliable camera coverage when checking road and travel conditions.”

Additional work includes a new guardrail on Cumbres Pass (MP 3) where CO 17 descends in a steep grade north of Chama, New Mexico. Guardrail installed throughout the project will be 31 inches high, designed to meet updated safety standards. The higher railing will help vehicles that veer off course remain on the roadway more effectively, making this corridor safer for the traveling public.

Traffic Impacts

Working hours are planned from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday with construction expected to conclude in August. Traffic impacts include:

Vehicles will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic guided by flagging personnel and a 24/7 temporary traffic signal

Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays

Speeds will be reduced to 40 MPH through the work zone and traffic fines will be doubled

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time

10-foot width restrictions will be in place through the duration of the project

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Map of the CO 17 project work zone between Antonito and the Colorado - New Mexico state line.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!