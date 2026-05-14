CO 60 Chip Seal Project set to begin May 18

Larimer and Weld counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin a chip seal project on May 18 along Colorado Highway 60 in northern Colorado. Chip seal work will take place from US Highway 287 to Interstate 25, Mile Points 0 to 4.83. The project is expected to be completed by late June.

The work will include a chip seal, which is a two-step process that includes first an application of asphalt emulsion and then a layer of crushed rock to an existing asphalt pavement surface. A-1 Chipseal Co., of Denver is the contractor for this project.

Chip sealing is a cost-effective surface treatment method of pavement maintenance and rehabilitation. The chip seal project will preserve the existing roadway surface quality and extend the total service life of the pavement.

Travel impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Alternating traffic intermittently in either direction during the work hours of the project

Lane closures, guided by flaggers, will have up to 15-minute delays

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 MPH through the work zone

Project Contact Information

For additional information about this project, contact the project team.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!