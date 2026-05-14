Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns Welcomes New Owner

Shoppers at the Grand Re-Opening Event of Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns New Arrivals at Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns New Owner, Danielle Stacy & Family

Jacksonville Local and Community Leader Danielle Stacy Takes the Helm

This community means everything to me. I've called Jacksonville home for over 30 years. It's where I went to high school and college, where I'm raising my family, and where my heart is.” — Danielle Stacy, Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns is thrilled to announce that Danielle Stacy has officially become the new owner of the beloved local boutique. Effective immediately, Stacy steps into her new role bringing with her a deep love for Jacksonville, a strong record of community involvement, and an exciting vision for the shop's future."This community means everything to me," said Stacy. "I've called Jacksonville home for over 30 years. It's where I went to high school and college, where I'm raising my family, and where my heart is. I look forward to continuing to serve both in store and in the community, and I can't wait to grow alongside our amazing customers."A Jacksonville native in every sense, Stacy is an alumna and active advisor for Alpha Chi Omega and a past president of the Junior League. She and her husband Tom are proud parents to two boys, Dustin and Xander, along with a beloved menagerie of family pets. Her extensive background in civic leadership and her genuine passion for the Jacksonville community make her an ideal steward for Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns.Customers can look forward to exciting developments under Stacy's ownership, including fresh new inventory, stylist appointments, and upcoming in-store events such as the next one on May 21st, Spray Tans & Shopping, a collaboration with Golden Berry Glow. Enjoy a special evening of spray tans and shopping. Guests are invited to enjoy a fun night out combining the best of fashion and beauty under one roof. It’s the perfect way to refresh your look and discover the boutique's newest arrivals.Golden Berry Glow's spray tan artist Allison will be on-site offering exclusive event-only pricing of $35 per spray tan. Pre-booking is required to lock in this price, and appointment slots are expected to fill quickly."We can't wait for you to join us at this collaboration," said Stacy. "It's going to be such a fun evening. Come get your glow on, shop some amazing styles, and enjoy a great night with us and the Golden Berry Glow team."To RSVP and pre-book your spray tan at the exclusive $35 event rate, visit the Facebook event page: View the Facebook Event & Book Your Spray Tan About Mainstream Boutique Saint JohnsMainstream Boutique Saint Johns is a locally owned women's fashion boutique located at 140 Little Cypress Drive, Suite 105, in Saint Johns, Florida. The boutique specializes in a carefully curated selection of private label brands, offering trendy apparel, accessories, and must-have styles for women of all ages all at affordable prices. From casual and work looks to standout party attire, the store is a true one-stop shop for every occasion.Known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and concierge-level personalized styling services, Mainstream Boutique Saint Johns has become a neighborhood favorite and community gathering place. The boutique also champions women-owned businesses by offering local entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their products in-store, a testament to the shop's commitment to the spirit of women supporting women.Store hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The boutique can be reached by phone at (904) 252-6899.Visit the boutique online at mainstreamboutiquesaintjohns.com and browse the latest new arrivals

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