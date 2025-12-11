StoreDisplays.com Announces Its Only Major Annual Sale, Offering Significant Savings for Retailers

Many customers are already planning for next year's projects, including new store openings and remodels. This sale is our way of supporting their growth and helping them start the new year strong.” — July Lim, Head of Digital at Store Displays®

MOONACHIE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDisplays.com, a leading provider of retail fixtures and supplies, today announced the launch of its much-anticipated annual sale. This exclusive event, the only one of its magnitude for the year, offers a 7% discount on all products sitewide. The sale is active now and will run through January 4, 2026, providing a valuable opportunity for businesses planning for the year ahead.Retailers can take advantage of this limited-time offer by using the promo code FESTIVE2025 at checkout on the company's website and receive 7% off their entire order. The sale is designed to help business owners prepare for current and future projects, whether they are opening new locations, remodeling existing stores, or simply refreshing their merchandising setups for the holidays and into the new year.This once-a-year event encourages strategic purchasing, allowing businesses to acquire necessary retail display items such as gondola shelving , gridwall panels, retail display cases , commercial clothing racks, and more, all at reduced prices. By planning ahead, retailers can maximize their budgets and ensure they have the supplies needed for successful openings and updates in 2026."We are thrilled to bring back our annual sale, which is our biggest savings event of the year," said July Lim, Director of Digital for Store Displays. "We know many of our customers are already planning for next year's projects, including new store openings and remodels. This sale is our way of supporting their growth and helping them start the new year strong with high-quality displays at a great value."For more information on the sale and to browse the full range of products, please visit https://storedisplays.com/ About Store DisplaysStore Displaysis at the forefront of the display solutions industry, offering innovative and high-quality display products designed to enhance the retail environment. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Store Displays is dedicated to helping retailers showcase their products effectively without breaking the bank. Learn more about the Store Displaysstory and products at https://storedisplays.com/about

