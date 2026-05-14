Lighting the cauldron for Special Olympians
Fort Jackson hosted a courageous group of athletes for the South Carolina Special Olympics Summer Games held May 1-3. Competitors from every corner of South Carolina competed over the weekend in a variety of sporting events including track and field, softball, power lifting, and bowling.
These athletes demonstrated the Army Value of personal courage in every swing of the bat, lift, or match.
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