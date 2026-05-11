Temporary Closure to East Bay Bike Path in Riverside

Published on Monday, May 11, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that a section of the East Bay Bike Path in East Providence, from Kettle Point Avenue to the service road, will be closed starting Tuesday, May 12 and is expected to be reopened by late Friday, May 15. The City of East Providence requested the temporary closure to complete repairs on a break in a forced main pipe of the City’s wastewater collection system near the bike path. During the closure the public is encouraged to use alternate access points to the bike path and avoid this section.

The East Bay Bike Path connects India Point Park in Providence to Independence Park in Bristol, covering 14.5 miles and passing many state and local parks and recreation areas. It is the state’s first bike path and is popular with recreational users and commuting cyclists heading into and out of Providence.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.